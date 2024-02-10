The Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movies have broken all sorts of box office records so far, and it looks like Paramount could have another huge hit on its hands with the upcoming "six-episode streaming event" Knuckles, due out on 26th April 2024.

According to Collider, the trailer for the new series (featuring the voice of Idris Elba) has already "smashed the viewership records" for Paramount Plus across all platforms, trending across both social media and YouTube. Exact figures were not provided.

This new series is about Knuckles getting to grips with suburban life after saving the day alongside Sonic and Tails in the second movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It also features the return of a few other familiar faces including Wade (Adam Pally) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter).

Jeff Fowler, who has led the movies as the director, has also returned for the first episode of Knuckles to make sure it gets off to a good start. He's also busy with the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, due out later this year on 20th December.