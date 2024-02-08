Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have known about the Idris Elba-led Knuckles TV series for a while now, but today we have got our first real look at what's in store thanks to a new trailer from Paramount.

The "six-episode streaming event" — whatever happened to 'series'? — will air on Paramount+ on 26th April and is set to serve as a spin-off to the two (soon to be three) live-action Sonic movies.

The trailer gives a pretty good idea of what the "streaming event" will be all about. In it, we see Knuckles getting to grips with his suburban life as he sets out to train Wade (Adam Pally) in the ways of the warrior. There seems to be a fair amount of Sonic and Tails content for a show called 'Knuckles', but who are we to complain? We also get a glimpse at who we can only assume is the show's main antagonist played by Game of Thrones' Rory McCann.

The show is set in between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Whether it will be required reading for the third instalment remains to be seen, but you might want to catch up on the second film before diving into this one.