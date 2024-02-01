The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and a week of new releases has shaken up the top ten.

Sony's PS5 has seen a fair bit of love this week, with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuting at number one with 102,940 sales (the PS4 version landed in third place). On top of this, Tekken 8 fought off the competition for fifth while last week's champ, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, webbed up fourth.

This isn't to say that it hasn't been a good week for the Switch, of course. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island landed the silver in its opening week with 85,424 units sold and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy managed to sneak into the top ten, starting at number eight.

And what about last week's newbie, Another Code: Recollection? Well, we're going to have to wait for the Famitsu to publish the top 40 to find that one out...

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 102,940 (New) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 85,424 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 77,134 (New) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 21,276 (264,888) [PS5] Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco, 01/26/24) – 20,516 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,628 (1,700,970) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,882 (948,818) [NSW] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 01/25/24) – 10,593 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,174 (5,687,955) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,526 (3,430,270)

Unsurprisingly, the hardware numbers lean in favour of the PS5 this time around, which takes first place with another 41,188 units sold. The Switch OLED lands in second with 33,288 sales. Interestingly, even the combined totals of the three Switch SKUs aren't enough to topple the PS5's combination this week, with Nintendo combining for 46,435 while Sony sits on 49,945.

Sooo, Switch 2 when..?

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

PlayStation 5 – 41,188 (4,447,566) Switch OLED Model – 33,288 (6,595,453) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,757 (702,771) Switch Lite – 8,991 (5,721,761) Switch – 4,156 (19,710,724) Xbox Series X – 2,158 (249,481) PlayStation 4 – 655 (7,917,910) Xbox Series S – 1,747 (298,280) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,801)

