The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and a week of new releases has shaken up the top ten.
Sony's PS5 has seen a fair bit of love this week, with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuting at number one with 102,940 sales (the PS4 version landed in third place). On top of this, Tekken 8 fought off the competition for fifth while last week's champ, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, webbed up fourth.
This isn't to say that it hasn't been a good week for the Switch, of course. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island landed the silver in its opening week with 85,424 units sold and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy managed to sneak into the top ten, starting at number eight.
And what about last week's newbie, Another Code: Recollection? Well, we're going to have to wait for the Famitsu to publish the top 40 to find that one out...
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 102,940 (New)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 85,424 (New)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 77,134 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 21,276 (264,888)
- [PS5] Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco, 01/26/24) – 20,516 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,628 (1,700,970)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,882 (948,818)
- [NSW] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 01/25/24) – 10,593 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,174 (5,687,955)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,526 (3,430,270)
Unsurprisingly, the hardware numbers lean in favour of the PS5 this time around, which takes first place with another 41,188 units sold. The Switch OLED lands in second with 33,288 sales. Interestingly, even the combined totals of the three Switch SKUs aren't enough to topple the PS5's combination this week, with Nintendo combining for 46,435 while Sony sits on 49,945.
Sooo, Switch 2 when..?
Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:
- PlayStation 5 – 41,188 (4,447,566)
- Switch OLED Model – 33,288 (6,595,453)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,757 (702,771)
- Switch Lite – 8,991 (5,721,761)
- Switch – 4,156 (19,710,724)
- Xbox Series X – 2,158 (249,481)
- PlayStation 4 – 655 (7,917,910)
- Xbox Series S – 1,747 (298,280)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,801)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
More excited for shiren!
Waiting on Like a Dragon to go on a deep discount since I still have like 3 of them to finish.
Pretty cool seeing Shiren land number 2 in a very PlayStation dominated week. Also shoutout to the 15 people who bought a 2DS.
Like a Dragon fire breathing it's way into number 1 and 3
Love to see Shiren starting so well, happy that Apollo Justice is at least in the charts and even though I'm a Nintendo fan first and foremost I'm happy for those PlayStation games - man how I wish we got at least something in the Like a Dragon series on Switch if they weren't so stubborn about not having it!
Well, the PS5 is finally getting some new releases worth buying so makes sense I suppose 🤣🤣 I've got a copy of the Apollo Justice trilogy winging it's way to me alongside a Japanese physical copy of the Phoenix Wright trilogy, so that'll keep me entertained for now.
Not surprised. I love Ace Attorney, but it has always been pretty niche. The fact it’s just a collection doesn’t help as well. So I’d say those numbers are fine all things considered.
The PS5 is definitely where the games are at for the next couple of months, so I wouldn't be surprised if this continues. But dang, Shiren the Wanderer is really moving copies!
Yikes, that is a weak debut for Tekken 8! I wonder if a release on Switch 2 is possible?
It’s the best I’ve seen PS do in Japan since the WiiU days.
