We were treated to the surprise release of Penny's Big Breakaway last week during the February 2024 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and now Evening Star has dropped yet another way to keep us thinking about the 3D platformer at all costs.

Tee Lopes' vibe-filed score for Penny's Big Breakaway is now available to stream on just about every platform. You can listen to the 46-track soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more. Heck, if you listen to music on it, it's probably there. You can find links to each available streaming platform on the Kid Katana Records website.

If you need a reminder of composer Tee Lopes' credentials, this is the mind behind the scores for Sonic Mania, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, the Streets of Rage 4 DLC and more. Basically, with this guy involved, you know there will be bangers a-plenty.

Of course, Lopes isn't the only talent attached to this game. Penny's Big Breakaway comes from developer Evening Star, a studio founded by the Sonic Mania team. This 3D platformer might be a little different to its previous two-dimensional endeavours with the blue blur, but from what we have seen so far, the buttery smooth motion is once again present and correct.

Keep an eye out for our official Nintendo Life review of Penny's Big Breakaway soon. In the meantime, why not stick on the OST to get in the flow zone?