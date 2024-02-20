In case you missed it, The Pokémon Company announced that the next Pokémon Presents showcase will broadcast on 27th February, 2024.

It's not known what will be featured during the presentation, but thanks to a little tip from Nintenduo, it looks like Pokémon Gold & Silver will show up in some fashion. This is because a recent short video posted by the Pokémon channel on YouTube contains a description linking the showcase specifically to Gold and Silver.

You'll have to check via the mobile YouTube app to see it properly, but it should look something like this:

The official description reads: "Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! See you there, Trainers!"

This is then followed by Pokémon Gold and Silver under the 'Games' field with an image of Pokémon Gold's key art and logo.

So what could this mean? Well, there are a few likely scenarios. We could be getting the original Pokémon Gold and Silver on Nintendo Switch Online, though it seems far more likely that The Pokémon Company has another remake in store for us in the style of Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!.

The third possibility is that the games, which are widely regarded to be two of the strongest entries in the franchise, get a mere acknowledgement during the showcase for their upcoming 25th anniversary in Japan. Regardless, we'll find out for sure very soon. We've got a Partner Showcase to get through first.