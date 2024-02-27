Kanto Redrawn Comparison Six Island Ruin Valley
Image: Retro Redrawn

Remember the stunning Johto Redrawn project that we covered way back in 2021? You might also recall that the team behind this beautiful pixel art recreation of one of our favourite Pokémon regions, Retro Redrawn, was also working on a reimagining of the Kanto region. Today, Kanto Redrawn is finished, and it looks absolutely amazing.

Kanto Redrawn is a reimagining of the Kanto region, the world from the first Pokémon games, Pokémon Red & Blue (and Green and Yellow). It's not a playable game but an incredibly detailed and beautifully crafted redraw of the world so many grew up with. The project started up in 2021 and took almost three years to complete.

Using the Kanto map from Gold & Silver and the GBA remakes of the original Gen 1 games, FireRed & LeafGreen, as a base, over 100 artists collaborated to lovingly recreate this world. Each panel is painstakingly redrawn and embellished with features both old and new. Looking at the map is like diving into your imagination and remembering how these places felt to explore.

Initially, the project was only meant to cover the overworld, but that soon expanded to include building interiors such as gyms, caves, the Pokémon Tower, and buildings such as the Power Plant. Images of these final additions have been provided to us by one of the project's organisers, artist Foofarawr, along with some comparison shots with the original Game Boy and GBA maps. We think you'll agree that the work, artistry, and accuracy are staggering.

Let's take a look at a few.

Pallet Town lab

One screen that every single Pokémon trainer will remember is the inside of the Pallet Town lab, the place where you choose your starter Pokémon.

One simple screen has been given so much personality thanks to Nekofresa's reimagining, with paperwork on the floor, a corner desk, and the addition of a bonsai tree and a desk in the top-right corner.

Cerulean Gym

Another familiar locale is the inside of Cerulean Gym, which has been redrawn by Julia Goodish.

Pokémon and trainers now sit around the outside of the gym, watching as the Pokémon Trainer approaches the challenges ahead of them. And we love the Starmie in front of Gym Leader Misty and the little Pikachu on the rubber ring.

Power Plant & Six Island Ruin Valley

The Kanto Power Plant, an iconic location where you capture the legendary Zapdos, shows the electric-type bird bursting out in a cloud of smoke and explosions, as Team Rocket helplessly watch.

Janito Medina work here is impeccable, and the side-by-side split shows just how much more detail has been added while retaining the feel of the OG maps.

Similarly, Zaebucca's redrawing of the Six Island Ruin Valley — one of the Sevii islands added in the GBA remakes of Gen I — really emphasises the 'ancient' aspect that the GBA games didn't quite capture. Covered in ruins and ancient buildings, we're dreaming of a remake in this style, please.

We could wax lyrical about all of the final additions, or the whole map. There's tons of personality in each section — the Pokémon with flowers in their hair, for instance, or the flexing Pikachu and Caterpie in the Viridian Woods. Every single panel will make you smile, whether you're a Pokémon fan or not.

And with 100 artists working together on this, the coherence is staggering. Nothing feels out of place, but every single panel also has its own style that works for that location.

Go and check out the fully completed map on the Kanto Redrawn page, where you can flip between the original map and the artists' reimagining to see just how perfectly everyone has reimagined Kanto. There's also a tour which will show you around the region's various routes, towns, and dungeons.

Today is the perfect day to complete the Kanto Redrawn, too, as it's Pokémon Day! The Pokémon Company is celebrating the 28th anniversary of the franchise and Pokémon Red & Green's launch with a Pokémon Presents broadcast.

Retro Redrawn has worked on recreating maps for more than just Pokémon games. Castlevania Redrawn reimagines Dracula's Castle from the original NES Castlevania, while Hyrule Redrawn is the original overworld from the NES Legend of Zelda.

Upcoming projects include Super Mario Bros. 3 Redrawn, which — surprise! — will recreate the world of Super Mario Bros. 3, and Koholint Redrawn, which will do the same for Link's Awakening. For updates on those projects and more, follow Retro Redrawn on Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you to Foofarawr for reaching out to us about the project, and congratulations to all of the artists involved in making Kanto Redrawn.