Following hot on the heels of the February 2024 Nintendo Direct, the inevitable announcement of a Pokémon Presents broadcast to coincide with Pokémon Day on 27th February came along.

It's traditional to have a broadcast on this date — the anniversary of the first Pokémon games' Japanese debut way back in 1996 — and it's been a busy few years for the franchise on Switch. Even with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's mixed critical receptions, impressive sales figures of those titles make it highly likely we'll be seeing fresh game announcements in the February 2024 Pokémon Presents.

Let's join Team Nintendo Life for their predictions — let us know yours in the poll and comments at the bottom of the page...

Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

I'd love to see the Gen 3 Pokémon games added to NSO. I know I'm skipping a couple of generations there, but it's just been so long since I played the original versions of Ruby and Sapphire. And yes, I'd also like to see remakes of Pokémon Black & White, though if they wind up being anything like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, then I will be sorely disappointed.

I'm going in with super low expectations, all told. Who knows, maybe I'll be surprised..?

Jim Norman, staff writer

I am hoping to see a lot of things. Give me a new Mystery Dungeon, a Legends game (though I would opt for a Hoenn-set one over the fan-favourite Johto), dare I say NSO? What I think we will see is a different kettle of Magikarp. The odd Pokémon Sleep update, a look at some new TCG sets, please god don't even mention Gen 10...

Alana Hagues, deputy editor

I think something Black & White related is coming. While HeartGold & SoulSilver might be my favourite games, Gen V is probably my favourite generation, so the prospect of a remake terrifies me. Maybe we'll just get 'new' Unova games — whether that's a new Legends game or something else, who knows. Honestly, I think the only thing that could get me excited is a new Legends game.

Anyway, some guarantees? More Unite, MastersEX, Pokémon GO, etc. I'd like to see some kind of spin-off. A new Pokémon Colosseum, perhaps? Or a remaster? Okay, now I'm really dreaming.

Gavin Lane, editor

The presentation is going to be just a couple of minutes long. I managed to get my hands on the speech transcript, actually. One sec...

"Hello, and thank you for joining us on Pokémon Day. "The Pokémon Company plans to give both the Pokémon video game series and the development teams who create those games a year to refocus and recuperate between large projects. This means there will be no new Pokémon games released in 2024 and no new content for games already available, with the exception of maintenance updates and fixes. "The constant churn of annual releases — including mainline games, spin-offs, remakes, and more — takes a toll on our talented teams and an additional year on all projects currently in development will improve both morale and game quality going forward, helping to deliver the Pokémon experience our dedicated, passionate fans expect and deserve in 2025 and beyond.

"Please understand that this isn't a year-long vacation for the development teams. They will be working diligently — and at a healthy, sustainable pace — on many exciting experiences set in new lands in the world of Pokémon, as well as familiar places we've visited in the past. "This pause in the production of PokéProduct is designed to rejuvenate the series and our production pipeline, starting us on an exciting new road and laying the technological foundations for Generation 10 and beyond. We can't wait to share more with you next year."

... Nah, it'll be another ILCA remake.

Those are our predictions, but what do you think? Let us know what you expect to see in the poll below, and what you hope to see in the comments.

No, we didn't bother putting Pokémon GO news in the poll — you can have that as a gimme.

