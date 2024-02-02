Jim Carrey is back as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, Variety has revealed.

Today, the day of the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis' Sonic the Hedgehog 3's 30th anniversary, Variety broke the news alongside the official Sonic movie Twitter account revealing a little teaser for the movie.

The comedic actor announced back in 2022 that he was considering retirement, saying "I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.” (via Variety) But in the same interview, he did say "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road". We guess Sonic 3 is that gold ink script, then!

Carrey's depiction of Robotnik has been popular with fans of the games and the movies, and we're excited to see how he continues to portray Sonic's long-time enemy.

You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt February 2, 2024

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to feature both the blue blur and the ultimate life form, Shadow the Hedgehog, who made his debut in Sonic Adventure 2. And if you've got a good pair of ears on you, the teaser features a rather awesome rearrangement of a famous Sonic tune. Sing it with us... Live and Leaaaarrrn~.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 got a trailer at the 2022 Super Bowl, and with this year's huge sporting event taking place on Sunday 11th February, we'll surely get our first proper look at the movie very soon.

This year is looking to be a pretty big year for Shadow, too. Earlier this week, Sega confirmed that Sonic Generations is making a return in Sonic X Shadow Generations, which launches in Fall 2024.