Ahead of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie and Knuckles Paramount series, First 4 Figures has shared a "sneak peek" of its new 'Knuckles Standoff' figure.

This is the second statue in the same series which also features the 'Sonic Standoff' figure. As you can see, instead of Knuckle's look in the video games, it's based on his appearance in the live-action movies (specifically Sonic the Hedgehog 2) as well as the upcoming Paramount series.





Pre-orders will open later this month on 13th February 2024 and if you sign up for the newsletter, you can get $10 off the total price. It's worth noting the final product may also be slightly different when it ships and an exclusive edition will also be available at First 4 Figures.

In related news, earlier this week it was confirmed Jim Carrey would be returning to the role as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie. Sega has also revealed Sonic Generations will be making a return in Sonic X Shadow Generations.