After being revealed earlier this year, Koei Tecmo has today announced that Fate/Samurai Remnant's 'DLC Vol. 1' will be landing on Switch on 9th February.

Officially titled 'Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship' (catchy little name that, eh?), we still don't know all that much about what the add-on will hold. Koei Tecmo's website reveals that the first DLC package will see you working your way through a "mysterious tournament" which has been started out of the blue by the boss of Babyloni-ya, but that's all we know — mysterious indeed.





The boss of Babyloni-ya summons Masters and Servants to a strange arena. The mysterious tournament is about to begin...



As revealed in the game's Season Pass roadmap, 'Keian Command Championship' will be followed by two more DLC packages later on this year.

Despite some iffy performance here and there, we had a good time with Fate/Samurai Remnant when it was released last year. A free demo is now available on the Switch eShop if you want to take it for a spin before the DLC launch later this week.