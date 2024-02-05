Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has had some interesting cosmetics since its launch, including collaborations with the likes of Journey and Child of Light.

If you thought that was the extent of it, then buckle up, because another collaboration is just around the corner. This time, fans of Shantae will be well-catered for with the Half-Genie Cosmetic Pack, in collaboration with current developer WayForward.

The pack will come in conjunction with the upcoming 1.5 update for Bloodstained, which will introduce Chaos and Vs modes to the game along with three additional paid cosmetic packs for Miriam.





More details here: #BloodstainedROTN #Shantae @WayForward pic.twitter.com/LM9vhwObf8 We are excited to announce that a FREE Shantae-inspired Cosmetic Pack DLC for Miriam will be included in Update 1.5! You’ll be ret-2-go dressed as everyone’s favorite Half-Genie hero!More details here: https://t.co/mcJp08d7oS February 5, 2024

The cosmetic pack itself will contain the following items:

- Half-Genie Outfit (Body Slot)

- Half-Genie Vest (Accessory Slot)

- Half-Genie Tiara (Accessory Slot)

- Risky Blade (Weapon Slot)

- Risky Pistol (Weapon Slot)

- Risky Bandana (Head Slot)

- Half-Genie Fireball (Directional Shard)

There's no firm release date for the new update, but hopefully it's not too far off now.