Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We were promised a "big year" for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night back in December 2022. And it's been a bit of a wait, but, developer ArtPlay has released a new blog update on Kickstarter along with a video to tease the future of the Metroidvania.

First up, the Castlevania-inspired action platformer — which was created by former Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi — has sold over 2 million copies worldwide since it launched in 2019. An impressive figure for a game that could potentially never have been made.

Importantly, Igarashi and the game's director, Shutaro Iida, have both given updates on two new modes coming to the game: VS and Chaos Modes. The delay has been caused by unexpected "challenges" which have come from including online multiplayer in both modes. Check out the statement below for more details:

"The development team has been busy working on the new VS and Chaos modes, both of which include online multiplayer play for the first time. This has resulted in some challenges and delays that we did not expect, but we continue forward! We are nearing completion of the new content."

As an apology, the duo have shared a sneak peek at the upcoming modes in a teaser (which we've popped at the top of the article). Not only that, we'll be getting even more details on both new modes on 14th September, which is next week. Pop that one in your diaries, then.