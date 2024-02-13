Just in case you weren't feeling old today, it's now been a decade since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was released for the Wii U in Japan (13 February, 2014).

Yes, the latest platformer in the Donkey Kong Country sub-series is now basically old enough to sneak a tenner out of Dad's wallet and laugh incessantly at toilet humour, which means it's probably high time we got a new entry, right?

Of course, Tropical Freeze did get the port treatment on Switch in 2018 which added an easy difficulty called 'Funky Mode' along with Funky Kong himself as a playable character. The original Wii U release, however, was critically acclaimed despite its often harsh difficulty and quickly became known as one of the finest platformers of all time.

Developer Retro Studios is currently hard at work on Metroid Prime 4 for the Switch (or probably the 'Switch 2', let's face it), so is likely not involved in any potential sequel to Tropical Freeze. Indeed, there's been barely a whiff of news from Nintendo about a proper follow-up in ten years, yet with all the focus on Donkey Kong via The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the upcoming Donkey Kong expansion at Super Nintendo World, and the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake on Switch, we have to imagine that something is cooking behind the scenes.