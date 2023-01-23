Donkey Kong has had some fantastic animal companions over the years, and when Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze breezed onto the Wii U, and later Switch, it brought back with it a very small selection of animal companions. But in an interview published in the latest issue of Retro Gamer (via Nintendo Everything) creative director Vince Joly revealed the team at Retro Studios almost brought back a fan favourite — Enguarde the Swordfish.
Tropical Freeze only brought back Squawks the Parrot and Rambi the Rhinoceros, with the Switch version also adding a brand new parrot in Tawks to the mix, and it was the team's desire to keep the game close to the previous entry, Donkey Kong Country Returns, that stopped them from adding more in.
Joly reflects on the thought process behind the decision:
"“We were thinking that bringing back the familiarity that players experienced in Donkey Kong Country Returns would be a good way for us to further strengthen their love for these characters. We felt this was the right choice over adding different buddies in their stead..."
Instead, more Kongs — and, most importantly, Funky Kong — were added into the mix alongside new gameplay mechanics. But that didn't stop Joly and the team from considering one of our favourite companions. Joly admits to Retro Gamer:
"...we would have loved to have introduced some new animal buddies. Like Enguarde, for instance, who did come close to being added.”
While the excerpts don't go into more detail, they did help us reflect on our favourite Donkey Kong series buddies; Squitter the Spider, Rattly the Rattlesnake, Ellie the Elephant — we miss a lot of these! But especially Enguarde.
Enguard hasn't been seen in the Donkey Kong games since Donkey Kong Barrel Blast on the Wii, so we think it's high time for the Swordfish to swim back into the series spotlight. Maybe it was a bit too cold for him in Tropical Freeze...
Would you like to have seen Enguarde in Tropical Freeze? Let us know in the comments!
[source nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (11)
Man, I would of loved to see Engarde return along with Squitter, and maybe one or two new ones. Hopefully we get a new DKC game soon?
This Donkey Kong Country game was a Legend in that time. Yess, I remember the Swordfish.
Enguarde was probably one of my favourite buddies. But nothing comes close to Expresso the Ostrich and his amazing sneakers!
NL think it's high time Enguarde returns... I think it's high time Donkey Kong returns!
Retro doing interviews about a game they released NINE years ago on February 14th 2023 is nice... BUT it also highlights once again that the studio has released the grand sum of nothing for NINE years.
The biggest disappointment in the Switch era is the fact that Retro picking up Metroid Prime 4 has clearly resulted in Donkey Kong getting the cold shoulder.
Maybe one day we will see a third Returns game with a few more animal helpers included (and surely K Rool back on the scene), but I'm not holding out much hope it will be Retro.
I'm also feeling a bit pessimistic about Metroid Prime 4. NINE years without a release is a really bad record. It doesn't mean your next release will definitely be bad... but it does mean you're under immense pressure and that kind of pressure can go one of two ways in terms of your end result. Let's hope they do well.
It's about time for a new DK game, well overdue!!
The underwater levels of Tropical Freeze already control really smoothly. I wonder what Enguarde would have done if he was still in? Just the jabby stabby attack and faster movement speed?
I can see why they might have felt he wasn't necessary, even if it would have been nice to see a familiar face.
@EarthboundBenjy Yes, agreed. Especially with another Kong on your back (Dixie in particular!).
One area I think they could have done it, without compromising the game continuity or mechanics is by involving the animal helpers in the bonus rooms. There is an OK amount of variety in those rooms, but a few special bonus rooms with an animal helper mechanic would have been a really nice touch. Could have had one such bonus room per island, themed accordingly.
(The rooms where you collect 100 Bananas in 30 seconds for a puzzle piece).
It was almost a real Donkey Kong Country game.
Aw, that’s a shame. I remember actually hoping that Enguarde would be the next animal buddy to return back then. He’s my second favorite after Rambi. Really, I just miss ALL of the animal buddies that haven’t returned other than Rambi and Squawks. Nintendo Switch deserves its own DK game!
Squitter really could have got his own game.
Seeing Enguarde return in a new DKC game would be fantastic, the animal buddied in the original DKC trilogy were all unique in their own rights and makes the games very fun to play. I don't see how they couldn't add him to the game now for the Switch port, more DLCs for the game would be awesome.
