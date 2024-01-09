Last year, the video game software provider Unity copped a lot of backlash when it announced plans to impose a "runtime fee" pricing policy. Now, following the departure of the CEO and president, the latest update reveals Unity will cut "25% of its workforce, or 1,800 jobs".

This information was revealed in a regulatory filing and internal memo earlier this week. It will reportedly be the software provider's "largest layoff ever" with the whole process expected to be completed "by the end of March".

These job cuts will impact all teams, regions, and areas of the business as Unity attempts to narrow its core focus and drive "long-term success and profitability". This is the fourth round of layoffs since July 2022, and is part two of the company reset with additional changes on the way.