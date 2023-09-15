Unity recently announced plans to charge developers a fee each time a game utilising the Unity engine is installed via its new 'runtime fee' policy.
While there are caveats to the policy in terms of its structure (there are minimum revenue and total install numbers to consider, for example), there's no doubt that this will significantly impact studios upon its implementation from January 2024 (including, bizarrely enough, Nintendo - the 2021 Pokémon titles Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were built by developer ILCA using the Unity engine).
The announcement also came with some rather damning background information, including the fact that several executives over at Unity, including its CEO John Riccitiello, sold stock in the company just days prior. Now, Riccitiello has sold a substantial amount of stock throughout 2023, so this may be a simple case of poor timing, but it's certainly a bit suspicious considering that additional board members did the same.
Not only that, but it was also discovered that Unity has effectively removed a clause that allows developers to utilise the Terms of Service that were applicable at the time of a game's ship date. This essentially opens the door to allow Unity to charge for games that are already available to the general public, incurring potentially huge fees for developers.
With all of this in mind, studios large and small have reacted to the news rather negatively, with some even threatening to move their projects away from the Unity engine entirely. We thought we'd compile some of these reactions and statements for your convenience, if only to illustrate what a major impact this change will have.
Note. Be aware that due to the very nature of this topic, some of the language used in the below reactions are, to put it mildly, quite colourful. Just keep that in mind if you're averse to certain words or in an environment where such language might be inappropriate.
Mega Crit (Slay the Spire)
First up, Mega Crit, an American studio responsible for the delightful Slay the Spire on Switch has released a statement criticising the removal of Unity's terms of service from GitHub. It goes on to say that it will migrate its in-development title to an entirely new engine if changes are not implemented soon:
InXile Entertainment (Wasteland 2)
InXile Entertainment, the Xbox Game Studios team which launched Wasteland 2 on the Switch back in 2018, took a more humourous approach to the situation, seemingly taking a swipe at how Unity's new policy may retroactively affect games already available to consumers:
A Grumpy Fox (Lunistice)
If you're looking to pick up the excellent Lunistice on Nintendo Switch, then you might want to do so sooner rather than later. Sole developer A Grumpy Fox has issued a statement confirming that the game will be pulled from all storefronts on December 31st, 2023 if changes are not enacted by Unity. Furthermore, development on future updates on the game has ceased:
Twirlbound (Pine)
Pine developer Twirlbound has also broken its silence on its future project to address the Unity issue, stating that trust with the company has been broken and that it struggles to see a future with Unity if changes are not made:
Crema (Temtem)
Crema, the creator of the MMORPG Temteam, states that the policy implemented by Unity is the "tipping point" for the studio, claiming that the company has been on a downhill journey under its CEO John Riccitiello. It states that although it cannot move its current project away from Unity, it will be the last game created on the engine:
Aggro Crab (Another Crab's Treasure)
Aggro Crab, the studio behind the much anticipated Another Crab's Treasure, is likewise threatening to move away from the Unity engine altogether and start from scratch if the policy change isn't rolled back:
Rose City Games (Garden Story, Floppy Knights)
Rose City Games has issued a statement in which it confirms that it has two games currently in development with the Unity engine. It confirms that, much like many other indie developers, it may have to move to a different engine as a result of the new policy from Unity, stressing the time and money that this would require:
Massive Monster (Cult of the Lamb)
Massive Monster actually posted two notable reactions to the announcement from Unity, one of which echoes the statements from other studios around migrating to a new engine (along with a rather amusing background GIF), and another that simply states that Cult of the Lamb will be "deleted" on January 1st, 2024.
In addition to the initial statements put forward by developers, many were also quick to react to Unity's response to the controversy on X. Posted on September 13th, Unity attempted to clarify and reassure devs, which didn't seem to have the desired effect...
So there you have it. Hopefully, this has demonstrated what kind of an impact Unity's new 'runtime fee' policy will have on developers going forward and how, by extension, it might affect some of the games you enjoy playing or are looking forward to.
If you have any further thoughts on some of these developer reactions, then be sure to leave a comment down below.
I will no longer buy any game that uses unity.
Unity - Real Time Development Engine for Shooting Yourself in the Foot
What a frustrating decision made by a massive influence in gaming. I understand the need for money, but the seemingly constant selfish decisions lately in gaming is quite disheartening. A large part of why I like gaming is the overall lower cost of entertainment, especially compared to many other hobbies. But at this rate the gap is quickly closing, with Indies inching closer to AAA pricing and AAA going up. Not to mention the increase costs of hardware, controllers, consoles and even the subscription to play online!
Imagine rocking up to MiHoYo or Pokemon Company and demanding money for Genshin or Pokemon GO.
The fist would be firmly inserted.
I really hope Unity gets sued or backtracks their policy. It is the most asinine and greedy fee ever and could destroy the gaming landscape considering how many games use the engine. I can understand if it were for new games and legacy games were grandfathered in based on old contract clauses and agreements.
If this continues I see myself buying a lot of titles this christmass before them being removed.
I could not care any less about beef between developers and the engine they chose. this is drama for the bean counters not for us.
You people have enough to worry about without having developers drag you into their stupid agendas. Who cares.
Be like the old Gods and write your programs in an assembly language.
Ironically enough, this change brought developers together into a Unity.
"People are licensing our engine and making tons of money, what do we do?"
"Charge them for every install of their games?"
"Brilliant! But what if they stop using our engine for future products?"
"Simple, make the cost per install retroactive."
"!!!!!!! Give this man a million dollar bonus. We're gonna be rich!"
(Probably)
It's decisions like this that chip away at my faith in humanity.
@Cashews I mean agree with you, it is more drama for seemingly no reason. The issue I see is prices constantly increasing, games being delisted, or future projects canceled. I love slay the spire and it is frustrating to see a future game delayed from unity greed.
The retroactive fee on games that are already released is the worst part. It can't be that this isn't a crime where they live
Unity really sucks for doing this, just pure greed, developers have every right to be upset and justified.
@BadTango sure but then there is the updated story about Unity getting getting death threats. I have no doubt it is some emotionally ignorant, half wit gamer that is taken in by these very blogs getting them all riled up.
I dont care if Unity goes under or all of these developers have to live under a bridge. We have ourselves and our own families to worry about not if Slay the Spire is okay for all future generations.
Hearthstone is made in Unity Could this be a direct hit on Blizzard as it is well known that HS is one of their biggest money makers
@Haruki_NLI Pokémon Go isn't published by the Pokémon company, but by Niantic. They would face the Unity trash fee.
@Cashews Yes, that is absolutely obnoxious and unacceptable. Being disappointed is one thing, death threats is absurd.
That is an unfair statement, and I think you know that it is dramatic. We can work our jobs, care for our families and be annoyed about a topic relative to our hobbies.
At least Unity scrambled to clarify the eyebrow launchers about installs and charity bundles, but it will clearly take more than that to appease the devs unless they're really bracing for impact of a tangible userbase exodus for this initiative's sake - and creators are an astronomically less replaceable customer crowd than consumers.
Besides the obvious mid-production shifts, we've already got at least two Switch gems with a purchase deadline around their neck - admittedly not something I would like to worry about so soon after dealing with the ones for God Wars and Pac-Man 99, and chances are there will be more to come since I'm not holding much breath for Unity's backtrack yet, especially if it's run by a former EA CEO.😏 But our FWPs in this regard certainly pale in comparison to the affected and affectable studios' concerns.
@Cashews Come on, isn’t that just wee bit too harsh?
for real, idk where their sudden edge came from to hop into a game article and be like "i dont care i have a life" lol
@Cashews These people have families too and Unity might be causing a lot of people to lose their source of income.
I might not affect you directly but it does affect a lot of people who have families and jobs.
Also you don't care if people live under a bridge? Really? You're ok with people being homeless. Maybe read about the subject a little bit, gather information and then after that form an opinion instead of spitting bile against people you don't know.
I never met you, I didn't like your attitude in this post yet I would never wish for you or your family to be homeless.
@TheBoilerman
the problem is they will be sued in USA and EU and will lose very badly because they modified a pre-signed contract and without any agreement with the parties making retro-active for any games release even several years ago, no Judge will say is ok , plus they CEO is still liable for insider treading (and with him several managers because they did the same thing) having sold his stocks before the drop of the new.
I’m here for the colourful language.
It's a remarkably different take than when writers et. al ask for more money for work they've already done in the past.
But it does seem amazingly short sighted. I predict this will backfire horribly (which I would've predicted even before I saw developers threatening to stop doing business with them)
@aresius Generally you're correct, but it's possible that the original contract permitted changes like this in the future. Or it didn't cover past installs originally, which fees are a condition for continued use of Unity products. Or something else. Lawyers are very good at doing things like this, and I expect that they've taken into consideration the general rule you identify and have, if not a rock-solid argument, an argument with a reasonable likelihood of success.
It’s fun to read Unity getting SMOKED on social media
So many hot takes on this from people that have very little idea of what to be scared or upset about.
Really hope Unity will be sued for applying this to already existing games wherever possible and that most developers if not everyone will switch to other engines and let it die as such a greedy, ridiculous change should absolutely not be supported!
I was planning on using Unity to learn to make games. Anyone know anything about Unreal?
On another note, what a trashy, money-hungry, industry-destroying move. It's too late to go back, and now gamers are losing access to fantastic games because developers and publishers are not willing to pay the outlandish fee. Great job, Unity, absolutely great...
