Unity has announced plans to charge developers a fee each time a video game using the Unity engine is installed. Unity Plus is also being retired for new subscribers, starting today.
In a blog post released today (spotted via Game Developer), Unity revealed the 'Unity Runtime Fee'. This new model be implemented from January 2024 and essentially means that developers will be charged a fee per install (compiled via a monthly charge) once a project crosses has made $200,000 in revenue over 12 months and achieved 200,000 total installs for Unity Personal and Plus. For Pro and Enterprise, the threshold is increased to $1 million in revenue over 12 months and 1 million total installs.
The fee is on average around $0.20 per download. The fee also varies depending on what development tool you're using and how many installs over the threshold the project has reached. You can check out the table below from Unity to see how the fees are broken down per editor.
Fees also depend on where the project is monetising. Free-to-play game developers will be able to offset this fee if they decide to use another Unity service that isn't a developer tool or editor. This new model is also being applied retroactively across games that are already on the market and have been developed using Unity. How games developed for Switch, or downloaded via Game Pass, affect the figures, is currently unclear.
This news has been met with widespread concern from game developers, many of whom are worried about the viability of charity bundles — which Robot Teddy founder Callum Underwood pointed out on Twitter — sale prices, and demos.
Brandon Sheffield, director at Necrosoft Games — the studio behind the up-and-coming Persona-inspired SRPG Demonschool — and one of the voices on the Insert Credit podcast has discouraged people from using Unity and is concerned about users who may well abuse the system by constantly uninstalling and reinstalling games. In a blog post on the Insert Credit website, Sheffield has summarised many of the issues indie game developers could face with this new system, criticising Unity and pointing out recent comments from current CEO John Riccitiello has made around game developers and monetisation. We'd hope there will be protection against instances like this, but it's currently not clear.
Garry Newman from Facepunch, best known for working on the survival game Rust, has taken to Twitter to express distaste for the potential for Unity can "just start charging us a tax per install?" and that developers "have to trust [Unity's] tracking?". It's safe to say, there are lots of unanswered questions and worried developers out there following this news.
Some games you can play on Switch that were created in the Unity Engine are Return of the Obra Dinn, Hollow Knight, Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest, Doom (specifically the Switch version, too), and Death's Door. This list is only a handful of games, many of which are successful ports or big indie titles, but for even smaller developers, this could be cause for concern.
We'll keep you up to date as and when we know more about this new structure. In the meantime, share your thoughts on Unity's proposed new model in the comments.
[source blog.unity.com, via gamedeveloper.com]
Comments 54
Well... More GameMaker: Studio games are coming, then?...
Okay so this, possibly a new Nintendo console and possibly a video game strike are happening next year. I’m sensing chaos
Unity is official garbage lol
So Unity just felt like up and killing itself I guess. Definitely going to see it nowhere near as in use as it is now within a year or two.
This is awful. This screws over so many devs of all sorts - those already deep into making games with unity are screwed over completely out of their control, larger devs are not going to be happy to be forking over a tax for literally no reason, and this is going to affect every game made with Unity already out on the market as well. For no reason but corporate greed.
This should be illegal, hopefully unity gets the crap they deserve and they cease to exist. Scum company.
F' that for a laugh.
This is an odd and messed up decision. Firstly, as others have stated, Unity is notoriously hard to deal with…. Devs struggle all the time to make games run smooth and optimized in Unity. So, maybe I’m missing something, but this seems like major incentive to never use Unity again. Not sure why devs choose it in the first place when other engines work so much better and easier. Maybe initial cost to develop in Unity?
Edit - after reading posts I realize it’s free to start in Unity. Explains a lot actually. I feel sorry for all the devs of mobile games that are likely suddenly going to be hit ultra hard with fees.
On the flip tho, probably a lot less shovelware free games trying to make a Buck with ads…. Still a crappy move from the company I’d think for any developers using Unity.
Dang. I know Unity has made some awful moves in the past 2-4 years, but this seems like one of the dumbest moves imaginable. There’s no way developers are going to put up with this.
Wait, Unity is charging developers if people end up buying a game? Why not just charge to use Unity?
Unity and Riccitiello looking to stick a fat arm into the "user acquisition" expense that many mobile developers are already sweating bullets over. That's nice.
Suddenly everything from next year onward will be made with next free engine
@blindsquarel
The idea is to monetize the success, not the experimentation and the development. Which by itself is a noble enough approach.
And here I was about to start learning Unity. Welp...
I mean, do they not want to be the number one tool for indie game devs anymore?
Absolutely woeful. Explains why the CEO sold shares three days ago!
@Pod
I get the idea, that doesn’t mean it’s a good one. Just charge a monthly fee to use Unity and then let the developers keep the money from their game.
Unity is shooting itself in the foot.
This is actually wild
I mean I install and uninstall games all the time on my Switch due to its limited storage and lack of Micro SD Cards over 500 GB due to the chip shortage so I imagine this could be a HUGE problem and fear that to combat this there will be limits placed on how many times you can install games you've purchased...
What??? What is even the thought process behind a change like this? Guaranteed Unreal and GM Studio are going to become the standards.
Ridiculous but nobody takes Unity seriously in the AAA space anyway, so this won't change a thing.
@EaglyBird we love kaos
Unreal Engine is like Luigi: He is winning by doing absolutely nothing.
How to kill a game engine: A real life case study
I am so glad that I started with Game Maker Studio then I hope they release a version with more 3D support so indie devs could have some choices
Does Epic have a plant inside Unity who sold them them on this idea?
Great, download a demo. Download a free to play game and the dev's are hit. Download a pirated version.... This is insane.
Shoddy, greedy business practice.
And surely the CEO selling shares would count as insider trading in a way? Ahead of this bombshell news.
***** this! My ass is out here trying to learn game development and they pull this *****? Great timing unity, really helping me out here. Guess I'll just have to restart the whole learning process. Whoop-de-*****' doo.
Move on to a proper game engine.
Can someone explain how this is different to their previous model of taking a prrcentsge of your profits?
@Switch_Pro Super Mario Run was made with Unity. This is big for Unity, but not for gamers. Devs, this is another good opportunity to checkout Godot!
Do they honestly think the developers are gonna be okay with this?
@LordPieFace
They're monitoring each time a game is installed using a proprietary installer, and charging the developer using their engine $0.20 on every install, even if it's just a repeat installation from a previous purchase.
This could extend to things like, re-installing Android apps from Play Store as many, many games use Unity.
Imagine what this will do to free-to-play game developers on mobile? They'll be losing money with every download if the user doesn't follow through with playing the game, whether it relies on in-game purchases or ad playback.
As someone who uses Unity, and does not ever expect to meet those requirements, I'd much rather this, than being charged to use Unity period.
@Switch_Pro
1. A lot of AAA do outsource to Unity, typically for mobile devices to save time on building an engine exclusively for mobile. Just because you don't care, doesn't mean it's not happening.
2. This will hurt or stunt a lot of indie developers who make it big,
I don't think it is legal to change that kind of contractual terms to an already established contract if there's no agreement between the two sides.
The CEO sold stocks a week in advance, knowing full well that today’s announcement would happen and would not be popular.
Wait…that’s illegal!
seems screwy if it can affect existing or in development games as that screws witht he value propositions they looked at when working on it, also apparenly it even counts reinstalls as separate, or installs on multiple devices
I guess Unity is following in Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo's footsteps by raising prices and charging fees for things that should be cheap or free.
Unity? More like Discord.
@OwlHighway1Revisited I’m sure the switch 2 launch will go well when everyone is adapting to a bunch of new engines and all english dubs being on hiatus
I can already hear Tim Sweeney crying from his impending suffering from success.
Holy sh** that's a stupid decision, what were they smoking when they thought of this stupid idea??
The Unity CEO is the former CEO from EA. This move should surprise no one!
@EaglyBird Gaming strike? Maybe some of us can finally get through our gaming backlogs!
Unity is actually acting like there isn’t competition lmao!
@riderkicker Right! That’s what they said! I for one don’t have a problem in the slightest.
@riderkicker i aint complaining
Money’s gonna money.
Not because it’s just or reasonable, only “because I could get away with it.”
Pretty soon there’ll be a per-post charge on social media.
There's never been a better reason to stick to physical releases on Switch. They play right from the cart, no install required.
The unchecked greed of so many is going to be the downfall of the world. Sooner than later too. At least I'm here for the fireworks!
@epicgamner Gotta hand it to you for dreaming big and thinking your first attempt at a game was going to do $200k of sales in the endless sea of new games LOL
Greed, that's all this is. Pure freaking greed. If it hasn't happened already, a big uprise against this from both developers and players will be coming soon. Unity would then be forced to remove this ridiculous fee model after weeks of harsh but rightful backlash.
Unity didn't have the best reputation among developers, but after this news, it's just going to tank them. I would know as I've put together assets before in this engine. It'll not just be from developers, but also most of the player base. They better make changes quickly or it'll end up negatively affecting them in the long run.
I was wondering if I should invest my free time learning Unity or Game Maker for my pet projects. I'm glad they've made the decision easier for me
...Oh. I was wondering what was going on with Unity earlier, guess I didn't see this.
So, that meme about pirating a game 1000 times to bankrupt a developer isn't far from the truth now?
