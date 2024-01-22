The latest UK boxed charts are in and we have been treated to a handful of new releases this week which have started to shake up the standings.

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 once again claim gold and silver, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has slashed its way into number four with 38% of sales coming from the Switch. The PS5's The Last of Us Part II: Remastered snatches the bronze, also in its debut week.

You will have to scroll for a while to find Nintendo's first big release of the year, Another Code: Recollection, which makes its grand entry to the charts at number 21. Seeing the remaster of the cult classic fall so low is hardly a surprise, but what is slightly more eyebrow-raising is to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe almost skid out of the top ten for the first time in a good while (worry not, it still clings on to the 10th spot).

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 41%, Switch 20%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 14% 1 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 42%, PS4 26%, Switch 20%, Xbox Series 12% NEW 3 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered NEW 4 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5 49%, Switch 38%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 5% 3 5 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 73%, Xbox Series 17%, Switch 9% 5 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 4 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 56%, PS4 42%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 1% 34 9 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 51%, PS5 26%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 1% 7 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 11 Grand Theft Auto V 9 12 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 10 13 It Takes Two PS4 55%, Switch 45%, Xbox Series 0% 12 14 Minecraft 16 15 Cyberpunk 2077 13 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 15 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 18 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 19 Dead Space - 20 Sonic Superstars Switch 40%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 10% - 21 Another Code: Recollection 23 22 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

26 23 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0% 22 24 Red Dead Redemption 2

11 25 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

27 26 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2% 29 27 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 81%, PS5 8%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 4% 36 28 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 45%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 22% 31 29 Elden Ring

32 30 Red Dead Redemption PS4 56%, Switch 44% 28 31 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

33 32

Mario Party Superstars



24 33

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope



- 34

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

30 35

Pokémon Violet



- 36

Robocop: Rogue City

- 37

Super Mario Odyssey

17 38

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 39

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Switch 87%, Xbox Series 8%, PS5 5% 39 40

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Switch 69%, PS4 24%, Xbox One 7%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.