The latest UK boxed charts are in and we have been treated to a handful of new releases this week which have started to shake up the standings.
Yes, Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 once again claim gold and silver, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has slashed its way into number four with 38% of sales coming from the Switch. The PS5's The Last of Us Part II: Remastered snatches the bronze, also in its debut week.
You will have to scroll for a while to find Nintendo's first big release of the year, Another Code: Recollection, which makes its grand entry to the charts at number 21. Seeing the remaster of the cult classic fall so low is hardly a surprise, but what is slightly more eyebrow-raising is to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe almost skid out of the top ten for the first time in a good while (worry not, it still clings on to the 10th spot).
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 41%, Switch 20%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 14%
|
1
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 42%, PS4 26%, Switch 20%, Xbox Series 12%
|
NEW
|3
|
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
NEW
|4
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|PS5 49%, Switch 38%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 5%
|
3
|
5
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 73%, Xbox Series 17%, Switch 9%
|
5
|
6
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
6
|
7
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
4
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 56%, PS4 42%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 1%
|
34
|9
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 51%, PS5 26%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 1%
|
7
|10
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
9
|12
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
10
|13
|It Takes Two
|PS4 55%, Switch 45%, Xbox Series 0%
|
12
|14
|
Minecraft
|
16
|15
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
13
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
15
|17
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|18
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|19
|Dead Space
|
-
|20
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 40%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 13%, PS4 10%
|
-
|21
|Another Code: Recollection
|
23
|22
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
26
|23
|Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0%
|
22
|24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
11
|25
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
27
|26
|Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%
|
29
|27
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 81%, PS5 8%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 4%
|
36
|28
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|PS4 45%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 22%
|
31
|29
|Elden Ring
|
32
|30
|
Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 56%, Switch 44%
|
28
|31
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
33
|32
|Mario Party Superstars
|
24
|33
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
-
|34
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
30
|35
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|36
|Robocop: Rogue City
|
-
|37
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
17
|38
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
-
|39
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|Switch 87%, Xbox Series 8%, PS5 5%
|
39
|40
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 69%, PS4 24%, Xbox One 7%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Ubisoft bigwig silly comments aside, Prince of Persia is an excellent game. I currently can't put it down
I don’t think that is a bad start for another code. It is a niche game series.
@BookhouseBoy Same here. Brilliant game
@Ryu_Niiyama - I agree. I doubt a lot of physical copies were shipped given its niche status. My guess is a bulk of its sales are digital and not reflected here. It’s placement here isn’t fully representative of its success or failure.
As a numbers guy, I’d love to know sold % of shipped. Doubt we would ever get that though.
Love to see Prince of Persia so high and almost 40% of its physical sales being on Switch in the UK!
I agree with the others here, considering Another Code is a niche game and especially that these are the UK charts it's not that bad of a start.
Another Code isn't really an big release by Nintendo and I'm sure they weren't expecting big numbers for these games so it makes sense.
@Joker1234 Of course. It was never going to do big numbers. It had too much going against it to expect anything more.
Niche games like these making a big splash would be a fluke. Persona 5 is a good example of being a fluke. However that game had more going for it, which sadly "Another Code" doesn't.
