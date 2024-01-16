The latest UK boxed charts are in and the standings have been a little shaken up since last week, it seems.
Perhaps the biggest change has come in the rise of Mortal Kombat 1 to third place, remaining one space ahead of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and pushing Super Mario Bros. Wonder firmly out of the top three — mamma mia!
Speaking of drops, Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports all find themselves outside of the top ten this week, down at 12th, 13th and 15th respectively — some pretty noteworthy changes considering the games' seemingly unshakable longevity.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear on other platforms:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 42%, PS4 31%, Switch 17%, Xbox Series 10%
|
1
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 42%, PS4 31%, Switch 15%, Xbox One 8%
|
-
|3
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 67%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 11%
|
4
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%
|
3
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
6
|
6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
5
|
7
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
7
|9
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
21
|10
|
It Takes Two
|PS4 57%, Switch 43%, Xbox Series 0%
|
35
|11
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
10
|12
|Minecraft
|
11
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
14
|14
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
9
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
27
|16
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
22
|17
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
13
|18
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
-
|19
|The Sims 4: Horse Ranch
|
12
|20
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
-
|21
|Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
|
-
|22
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
18
|23
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
15
|24
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Switch 37%, PS5 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 11%
|
-
|25
|FIFA 22
|Switch 92%, Xbox One 3%, Xbox Series 3%, PS5 1%
|
-
|26
|Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0%
|
20
|27
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
23
|28
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
38
|29
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 72%, PS5 12%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6%
|
30
|30
|
Pokémon Violet
|
39
|31
|Elden Ring
|
-
|32
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 59%, Switch 41%
|
26
|33
|Mario Party Superstars
|
25
|34
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 49%, PS5 40%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 5%
|
37
|35
|The Crew Motorfest
|
28
|36
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|Switch 42%, PS4 36%, Xbox Series 23%
|
17
|37
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 94%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2%
|
-
|38
|
Jurassic World: Evolution 2
|
33
|39
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 63%, PS4 30%, Xbox One 7%
|
34
|40
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 11
Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope sold 37% on Switch, 31% on PS5, 21% on PS4 and 11% on Xbox Series? Well no wonder the games reaching 3 million sales if it's sneakily snuck onto other platforms 😂
On a serious note people usually moan about devs still supporting last gen consoles though it's not hard to see why considering the PS4 versions are selling more copies than Series S/X and even the Switch for certain games.
A Flawless Victory
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope / Switch 37%, PS5 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 11%
Proof that Mario will still sell best on Nintendo consoles 😉
@BigBluePanda funny math but nice try...
@BigBluePanda
Nintendo 37%
Playstation 52%
Yeah that proof ain't looking so good lol Mario sells better on Playstation and now it's been proven 😜
to be fair these are uk sales only i am sure in japan overwhelmingly sales are on the switch...
Screw the Switch OLED, I'm getting a PS5 for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.
Glad to see Mario Wonder and Spider-Man 2 doing well. Sad to see Sonic Superstars out of this list so early, it's a good game.
@johnedwin We all know that, Japanese sales are always NSW for the most part, with the occasionaly PS5 game getting in the charts.
@HammerGalladeBro 4k 120fps on the PS5, much better!
So, genuine question: will there be a correction issued for the platform splits erroneously assigned to Sparks of Hope? XD
But also: from what I've seen, the Switch version of FC 24 has been out of stock for more than a week on Amazon.co.uk; is that happening across other UK retailers too?
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...