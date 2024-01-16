The latest UK boxed charts are in and the standings have been a little shaken up since last week, it seems.

Perhaps the biggest change has come in the rise of Mortal Kombat 1 to third place, remaining one space ahead of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and pushing Super Mario Bros. Wonder firmly out of the top three — mamma mia!

Speaking of drops, Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports all find themselves outside of the top ten this week, down at 12th, 13th and 15th respectively — some pretty noteworthy changes considering the games' seemingly unshakable longevity.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear on other platforms:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 42%, PS4 31%, Switch 17%, Xbox Series 10% 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 42%, PS4 31%, Switch 15%, Xbox One 8% - 3 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 67%, Xbox Series 22%, Switch 11% 4 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 3 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 5 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 8 Grand Theft Auto V 7 9 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 21 10 It Takes Two PS4 57%, Switch 43%, Xbox Series 0% 35 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 10 12 Minecraft 11 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 9 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 27 16 Cyberpunk 2077 22 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 13 18 Assassin's Creed Mirage - 19 The Sims 4: Horse Ranch 12 20 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 21 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

- 22 Red Dead Redemption 2

18 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 15 24 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Switch 37%, PS5 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 11% - 25 FIFA 22 Switch 92%, Xbox One 3%, Xbox Series 3%, PS5 1% - 26 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, Xbox One 0%, PS4 0% 20 27 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 23 28 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

38 29 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 72%, PS5 12%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6% 30 30 Pokémon Violet 39 31 Elden Ring

- 32

Red Dead Redemption

PS4 59%, Switch 41% 26 33

Mario Party Superstars



25 34

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 49%, PS5 40%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 5% 37 35

The Crew Motorfest



28 36

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition Switch 42%, PS4 36%, Xbox Series 23% 17 37

Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2% - 38

Jurassic World: Evolution 2

33 39

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Switch 63%, PS4 30%, Xbox One 7% 34 40

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe





[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.