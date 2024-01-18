Europe's next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial kicks off today in Europe, and it's for Pixpil's beautiful pixel art adventure Eastward. From now until 24th January, you can try out this unique game for free if you're subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Eastward was published by Chucklefish and arrived on the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and takes place in a world filled with MIASMA. The survivors of this moved underground and above ground, abandoned towns and structures have been filled with overgrown plants and unusual creatures.

John, a miner who lives in one of the subterranean towns, finds a young girl called Sam, during a job. He adopts her, but soon she gets herself into trouble as she exclaims that she wants to explore the outside world. And after Sam receives a message from "Mother", both her and John are expelled from their home, and decide to explore the world above.

The timing on this couldn't be better, as at the end of the month, Eastward: Octopia is launching. This DLC takes a very different approach to the game, swapping the adventure game mechanics for those of a farming sim. So, if you end up liking Eastward, pick it up from the eShop and then snap up the DLC later down the line!