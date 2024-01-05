Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It has been a long time coming since the Soulslike metroidvania GRIME was announced for Switch back in 2021, but developer Clover Bite and publisher Akupara Games have today announced that the wait is almost over. Yes, GRIME is just around the corner and it's landing on Switch on 25th January.

This one will see you playing as a nameless body of destruction — talk about a cool title — which stalks a surreal landscape, taking down any creepy creatures that crop up along the way. There's a Soulslike skill progression system, combat using "living weapons" and something called "a blackhole head" which, yes, is just as badass as you might expect.

In short, if something skill-based and a little spooky (think Hollow Knight) is up your street, then this might just be too. The game was released on Steam back in 2021 and has since racked up thousands of 'Very Positive' reviews — which certainly says something.

The Switch port will launch alongside the game's final DLC, 'Parting Shade', with the Definitive Edition including this and the two other add-ons which have come before it. You can find a little more information about GRIME's features and get a look at some screenshots below:

- Eye-Popping Surrealism - Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world - all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.

- Death-Defying Combat - Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world.

- Living Weapons - Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from jawed axes to centipede whips.

- Unique Skill Progression - Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your playstyle.

- Challenge Astonishing Bosses - Defeat creatures dozens of times your size. Adapt to their strategies, withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal.

- Colors of Rot - Discover new abilities, new weapons, and new enemies that are champing at the bit just to get a piece of you. Explore Childbed and discover the horrifying mysteries that lie within.

- New Game Plus - Old foes challenge you in new ways. Surpass your limits and upgrade weapons and traits with infinite progression. Find and fight a formidable secret boss.

GRIME's Switch eShop page is now active, which you can check out for any other teasers of what is to come.

Will you be picking up GRIME later this month? Dash down to the comments and let us know.