Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A sequel to SMITE has just been announced and if you're wondering about the chances of a Nintendo Switch release, it's not looking good.

When asked if the MOBA sequel was getting a Switch release by TechRadar Gaming, Titan Forge Games raised concerns about the "power level" of Nintendo's current hybrid system and minimal technical specs. Fortunately, the team is still "open" to future platforms if anything is announced by Nintendo (like the rumoured successor system).

“We're concerned that currently, with the power level of Switch and the minimum specs that we're targeting, we just aren't sure that we'd be able to develop or deliver a really good experience to people playing on Switch currently...Smite’s been everywhere we can possibly get it to run well, and I would expect that to continue with Smite 2. We're just not sure we'd be able to get it running well on Switch 1, unfortunately.”

For now, Switch fans of SMITE will just have to stick with the original version, which is available as a free download on eShop.