What will the 'Switch 2' actually be called?

For a while now, we (and, we presume, many of you) have been referring to Nintendo’s inevitable Switch successor as the ‘Switch 2.’ It makes sense for now, right? After all, rumours, speculation, and educated guesses are all loosely pointing to the new console being an iterative evolution of the hybrid concept that we’ve all come to know and love. If Nintendo were likely to deviate (and make no mistake, there’s no telling exactly what the firm is truly up to), we’d likely just stick with ‘the new console’ or ‘Nintendo’s next-gen system.’ For simplicity, and until we know otherwise, 'Switch 2' will do.

Assuming that it will be the iterative evolution that we’re all hoping for, though, what will it actually be called? As a brand, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the most instantly recognised and understood names in the company's history (certainly more so than ‘Wii U’, anyway), so it’s reasonable to assume that Nintendo probably won’t ditch the Switch branding.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the potential candidates, shall we? Because we're nice, we've also included some very professional and definitely-not-haphazardly-slapped-together mock-ups of what we think the logos would look like. There's a poll at the bottom, too, so let us know which one you like the sound of.

Okay, let’s address the name that we’ve been using to refer to this thing so far...

Nintendo Switch 2



We’re reasonably confident that Nintendo won’t opt for 'Nintendo Switch 2,' simply because it’s never settled for mere numbers to differentiate new hardware from the old, the wonderfully anomalous Nintendo 64 excepted. Sony can get away with it with PlayStation because it’s maintained the same branding since the platform’s inception back in the ‘90s. A tried and true formula, but Nintendo has been a tad more experimental when it comes to its own hardware.

Then again, if this is to be a next-gen Switch, then why not just save any confusion and whack a '2' on it? It’s the safe option, sure, but Nintendo. We’re not going to hold our breath.

Likelihood: D

Super Nintendo Switch



For as long as we can remember (or at least since the SNES), fans have been practically begging for Nintendo to bring back the ‘Super’ branding for its hardware. Super Wii, Super 3DS, Super Switch… You get it. And we understand why; it sounds awesome.

Plus, it would bring Nintendo’s hardware in line with its biggest and most popular IP, Super Mario. Boom. Synergy, and whatnot.

However, let’s consider the abbreviation: SNS. Ew… It’s fine, we guess, but it just doesn’t roll off the tongue like SNES. Plus, with British folks referring to Nintendo’s 16-bit console as ‘S-ness’, it wouldn’t quite work so well with this one. Snnnssss. Snussss. No.

Likelihood: B-

Nintendo Switch U



Oh goodness. Look, it’s probably not going to happen, but we have to at least consider the possibility that Nintendo might actually bring back the dreaded ‘U’ branding and repeat its failure with the Wii U's moniker. Is it an accessory? Is it a brand-new console? What is it?

Nintendo will want to avoid that rabbit hole again and we’re confident that it will do everything in its power to ensure the general public knows that its next-gen console is exactly that.

Likelihood: F

New Nintendo Switch



Mmm… We’re not too sure about this one, either. When Nintendo released the New Nintendo 3DS systems back in 2014/15, its branding signified that this was more or less a mid-gen upgrade; a console that was still, by and large, a 3DS, but one that could accomplish a bit more than its OG sibling.

Not to beat the same drum, but Nintendo will want to make sure that this new console is pitched as a next-gen platform, not a mid-gen upgrade with minimal new features. New Nintendo Switch sounds nice, but it’s not very practical.

Likelihood: D

Nintendo Switch+



We reckon we’re still in the realm of realistic possibility with this one. Nintendo Switch+ is a good way to differentiate the next console from the current product without resorting to numbers. On the other hand, it's all a bit 'Pro' and could also lead to some confusion along the 'New' lines. Hmm.

Adding a simple ‘+’ after an established brand has proven popular in terms of recognition, with Disney+ being a notable recent example. However, such branding probably makes more sense for a subscription platform than a physical product. Nintendo+, anyone?

Likelihood: E

Nintendo Switch Advance



We like this one. Why? It sounds cool, that’s why. Good vibes. It rolls off the tongue quite nicely, too. Switch Advance… Nice.

However, let’s look at the abbreviation again: NSA. Ah. We can’t imagine Nintendo or the National Security Agency will want to be confused for one another.

Likelihood: F

Nintendo Switch Up



Time to... Switch things up!

No? Hello? Anyone..?

Likelihood: F-

Nintendo Switchin’ Time



Oh, come on now.

Likelihood: ...

Nintendo Switch, Please



… Stop.

Likelihood: Oh, please

Something completely different we haven't thought of

No, we're not saying the next system will actually be called Something Completely Different We Haven't Thought Of, before you make that joke, Arthur Fleck.

But yes, in all likelihood, Nintendo has almost certainly got a final name for its next system by now, and chances are it's going to be something that none of us have predicted. That's just how Nintendo works; it does things differently, and to be honest, we wouldn't have it any other way.

Likelihood: A+



So those are our thoughts, and we reckon we might be pretty close with a few of them. Now, we'd love to hear what you think. Do you agree? Disagree? Vote for what you think the 'Switch 2' will actually be called in the poll below, and if you think we're way off the mark with all of our suggestions, then be sure to leave a comment with your chosen title.