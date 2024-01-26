ININ Games has today revealed Shadow of the Ninja: Reborn will be arriving on the Switch and other platforms in Summer 2024.

This information was revealed in a new comparison trailer earlier today, and when it does arrive, players can look forward to both digital and physical editions of the game, with Strictly Limited even listing a Collector's Edition featuring a bunch of extra goodies.

Apart from this, players can look forward to visual refinements, cooperative gameplay, a legendary soundtrack and all sorts of other features from an arsenal of deadly weapons to plenty of challenging platforming puzzles.

Will you be checking out this game when it lands on the Switch? Tell us in the comments.