Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

ININ Games has today revealed Shadow of the Ninja: Reborn will be arriving on the Switch and other platforms in Summer 2024.

This information was revealed in a new comparison trailer earlier today, and when it does arrive, players can look forward to both digital and physical editions of the game, with Strictly Limited even listing a Collector's Edition featuring a bunch of extra goodies.

Apart from this, players can look forward to visual refinements, cooperative gameplay, a legendary soundtrack and all sorts of other features from an arsenal of deadly weapons to plenty of challenging platforming puzzles.