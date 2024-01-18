Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sabotage's beautiful turn-based RPG Sea of Stars' physical release is landing on store shelves on 10th May 2024.

The standard retail edition of the game, featuring some stunning art from concept artist Bryce Kho, will come with a double-sided poster (from the same artist) and a digital download of the soundtrack. Costing $39.99, you'll be able to pick this one up from standard retailers and iam8bit from 10th May.

That's not the only physical version landing, however. iam8bit is releasing an Exclusive Edition for $44.99. This is slated to arrive "Q2 2024", so sometime after the retail edition, and will contain the following:

A retro-inspired game manual

Collectible slipcase

Collectible poster featuring original art and oversized game map

A download of the soundtrack

16 character stickers.

Pre-orders for the exclusive edition are available on iam8bit's online store.

In Q3 2024, iam8bit is also releasing vinyl edition of the soundtrack. Featuring two LPs, this will const $42.99 and is also available to pre-order right now.

Currently, we only have prices and confirmation of a North American release. However, the physical version of Sea of Stars is region-free, so if you don't want to wait, you could import it. iam8bit also mentions "global retailers" in a tweet, so an update will come soon enough.

If you haven't jumped into Sea of Stars yet, you can check out the demo on the eShop before grabbing a physical copy later in the year. And also, there's more to come, with the game's upcoming DLC now in full production.