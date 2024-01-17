Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Quake has just released a new free add-on called Episode Enyo. It's available to download now and serves as a prelude to the upcoming side-scrolling action title Slave Zero X.

This particular episode takes place four years before the original Slave Zero game, dating back to 1999. It's been developed by many of the same developers who worked on Slave Zero X. You can access the free experience by going to the Add-ons menu in Quake.

"Episode Enyo is a free Add-on for Quake featuring a five-level campaign where you play as an elite assassin antagonist named ‘Enyo’ in the story prequel to the stylish 2.5D character action game Slave Zero X."



5 New Maps

8 New Weapons

8 New Music Tracks

248 New SFX

and a horde of New Enemies! Episode Enyo Add-on features:5 New Maps8 New Weapons8 New Music Tracks248 New SFXand a horde of New Enemies! pic.twitter.com/O7UGIkgrOd January 16, 2024

The Slayers Club has an extended interview with the team behind this latest episode as well as Slave Zero X. As for Slave Zero X, this game is launching on the Switch eShop next month.