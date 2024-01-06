Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's a new year and that means Nintendo has a whole bunch of new games to release. One of these happens to be Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Switch.

This title was originally confirmed to be arriving on 22nd March 2024 during last year's September Direct and in the latest update, an ESRB rating for the game has now been spotted online. This seemingly confirms its release is still on track.

As highlighted on Nintendo's official website, the game has been rated E10+, which is described by the ESRB as content "generally suitable for ages 10 and up". It appears some "fantasy violence" has bumped it up to this rating.

Here's what to expect when this new adventure starring Peach arrives in March:

Princess Peach’s trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show! Partner with the theater’s guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles—each with their own look and abilities. Transform to fit the role and use showstopping abilities to save the day

Fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay as a swordfighter...en garde! In another role, Peach puts on her detective hat to find out whodunnit in a museum mystery. From kung fu master to pastry chef, Peach’s roles give you distinctly powerful ways to save the play! What other transformations are just behind the curtain?

Pre-orders are now live on the Switch eShop for £49.99 / $59.99 (or the regional equivalent).