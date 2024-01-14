Earlier this week, Ubisoft rolled out a demo for its first release of the year Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It's got us wondering what everyone thinks and how you rate the experience out of 10. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below:
Ubisoft Montpellier has also published a thank you message on social media for all the positive critic reviews so far. Here's exactly what it had to say:
Ubisoft: "Grateful beyond words for the heartwarming reception Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has received! We're humbled by the positive reviews the game has garnered. Our hearts are full reading your support, and we can't wait for all of you to put your hands on the game too."
In our own review, we said The Lost Crown was 2024's first must-play, awarding it an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars: