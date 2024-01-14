Earlier this week, Ubisoft rolled out a demo for its first release of the year Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It's got us wondering what everyone thinks and how you rate the experience out of 10. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below:





We are so excited! Try it and tell us what you think in the comments below 🤗 #videogames #gaming #metroidvania #ubisoft pic.twitter.com/cvCKkX52Z6 The demo of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is OUT NOW 🔥We are so excited! Try it and tell us what you think in the comments below 🤗 #PrinceOfPersia January 11, 2024

What would you rate the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo on Switch? 10 - outstanding 9 - excellent 8 - great 7 - good 6 - not bad 5 - average 4 - poor 3 - bad 2 - terrible 1 - abysmal I haven't played it What would you rate the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo on Switch? (123 votes) 10 - outstanding 17 % 9 - excellent 21 % 8 - great 14 % 7 - good 12 % 6 - not bad 6 % 5 - average 3 % 4 - poor 1 % 3 - bad 1 % 2 - terrible 0% 1 - abysmal 1 % I haven't played it 24 %

Ubisoft Montpellier has also published a thank you message on social media for all the positive critic reviews so far. Here's exactly what it had to say:

Ubisoft: "Grateful beyond words for the heartwarming reception Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has received! We're humbled by the positive reviews the game has garnered. Our hearts are full reading your support, and we can't wait for all of you to put your hands on the game too."

In our own review, we said The Lost Crown was 2024's first must-play, awarding it an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars: