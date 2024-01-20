The 'Pokémon-with-guns' game Palworld launched on Xbox, PC and Game Pass yesterday and while it's already surpassed one million sales, it's also making headlines for certain other reasons...
As highlighted by IGN, some Pokémon fans have taken to social media and other parts of the internet to share the similarities between Palworld monster designs and Nintendo's famous franchise, claiming it's "not a coincidence" and accusing certain 'Pals' of being blatant "rip-off" of Pokémon designs.
Although there are monster-catching elements in this new release, Palworld is described as an "open world survival and crafting game". Some other commentary online has also pointed out how this isn't the first game to feature Pokémon-like designs, referencing games like Temtem and Coromon.
Here's a handful of some of the posts making comparisons to Pokémon like Meganium and Lucario:
If you would like to learn more about Palworld, be sure to check out our sibling site Pure Xbox. Here's a sample of what video producer Craig Reid had to say about it:
"What immediately stuck out to us were the game’s open-world elements though, combining the likes of base-building, crafting, farming and exploration. Because of these, Palworld doesn’t feel like your bog-standard Pokémon clone by any means. Yes, you catch Pals, train ‘em up and everything you’d expect from the 'gotcha' loop - there’s even a Paldex of sorts - but Palworld plays much more like your Valheim and Ark survival games, and there’s even a hint of Breath of the Wild’s gliding, climbing and stamina bar too."