The 'Pokémon-with-guns' game Palworld launched on Xbox, PC and Game Pass yesterday and while it's already surpassed one million sales, it's also making headlines for certain other reasons...

As highlighted by IGN, some Pokémon fans have taken to social media and other parts of the internet to share the similarities between Palworld monster designs and Nintendo's famous franchise, claiming it's "not a coincidence" and accusing certain 'Pals' of being blatant "rip-off" of Pokémon designs.

Although there are monster-catching elements in this new release, Palworld is described as an "open world survival and crafting game". Some other commentary online has also pointed out how this isn't the first game to feature Pokémon-like designs, referencing games like Temtem and Coromon.

Here's a handful of some of the posts making comparisons to Pokémon like Meganium and Lucario:

pic.twitter.com/mNUtzUOADO I don't got any hate currently against PalWorld but we can't deny that A LOT of these designs were ripped from Pokemon, some almost identical https://t.co/iUHixSrqDx January 19, 2024

Reminder not to support palworld, it's not even subtle about its rip offs, how much else has it stolen? pic.twitter.com/amoWemNcpC January 17, 2024



(Like this is literally a grass type Cinderace) Palworld: Hey Pokemon Company can I copy your Homework?PC: What the fu... No!Palworld: Im gonna(Like this is literally a grass type Cinderace) pic.twitter.com/saGfejLttU January 19, 2024

I will not play Palworld bc I am not a fan of games that try to blatantly rip off Pokemon and this 1 is especially bad. I may think some of the designs are cute/cool but it'd be better if it was a fan project. Like I admit this looks adorable as a Meganium/Goodra/Liligant/ pic.twitter.com/ExqNPSwuiJ January 19, 2024

On the topic of Palworld monster designs:

No, heavily referencing and copying from Pokémon designs won't harm the Pokémon Company. I don't think people are arguing that.



What it does is come off as incredibly shady and lazy. Make something original. — LuxxArt✨💫 (@LuxxArt) January 19, 2024

If you would like to learn more about Palworld, be sure to check out our sibling site Pure Xbox. Here's a sample of what video producer Craig Reid had to say about it: