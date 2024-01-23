Remember the range of pastel-coloured Joy-Con controllers that released last summer? It sure would have been cool to get one of those adorable pink ones for the right controller, wouldn't it? Ponder these questions no longer! Nintendo has today revealed a new set of pastel pink Switch Joy-Con controllers which will be coming our way on 22nd March.

The new set will launch alongside Princess Peach: Showtime! (naturally) and will cost $79.99 (or your regional equivalent). These will be coming to "select retailers" and will also be available on My Nintendo Store for a limited time. Why for a limited time, you might ask? Because reasons.

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom January 23, 2024

The reveal of this new Joy-Con set came alongside a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! which showcased some more gameplay and a couple of Peach's new abilities.