Nintendo has been a huge part of Japanese video game culture over the years and with this in mind, it's now topped the sales charts for the 19th consecutive year in its homeland.

This information comes from Famitsu's 2023 sales report, which also happens to reveal all top 10 video game software sales in 2023 were on the Switch. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom led the charge and was followed by Mario Wonder and Pikmin 4 in second and third place. Here's a look (via Nintendo Wire):

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: 1,929,603

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: 1,549,401

Pikmin 4: 1,119,027

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: 907,432

Momotaro Dentetsu World: 795,681

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 617,223

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 514,581

Dragon Quest Monsters 3: The Dark Prince: 510,477

Splatoon 3: 503,312

Super Mario RPG: 447,687

Nintendo also managed to shift the most hardware in Japan in 2023, with over 4 million estimated sales of the Switch locally. The Switch is now entering its seventh year on the market.

According to the company's official sales data, as of September 2023, the Switch has now shifted over 132 million units worldwide. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also its most popular Switch title globally, selling more than 57 million units to date.