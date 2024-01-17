Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Wed 17th Jan, 2024 01:05 GMT]:

Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are now officially available to Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Enjoy!





Original article [Fri 12th Jan, 2024 01:05 GMT]:

Next week on 17th January 2024, Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to replay the classic Game Boy Advance RPG games Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

The first title made its debut in 2001/02 and the second game followed in 2002/03. Both games were developed by the team at Camelot Software Planning (Shining Force, Mario Golf and Tennis) and are arguably some of the best RPGs of all time.

In the original versions of these titles, you could transfer your data across from Golden Sun to the Lost Age. Nintendo's Japanese website has confirmed this feature will be supported in the Switch release. Along with this, players will be able to conduct online battles via the Switch Online service (thanks, @IsaacAdepts on X).

Here's a bit more about each of these games courtesy of the official Nintendo press release:

From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard. Their adventure takes them through towns, caverns and dungeons as they face wily enemies, confounding puzzles and epic challenges that push their magical abilities (Psynergy) to their absolute limits. Along the way, they get help from mysterious creatures known as the Djinn, who aid the heroes in harnessing their Psynergy to unlock potent spells and unstoppable attacks.

A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix – a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game – on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all. Forced to join Felix on his quest are Adepts Jenna and Sheba and the wizened scholar Kraden, all of whom struggle to keep Felix on task as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.