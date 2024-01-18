The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 19th Jan, $59.99) - Sleuth your way to the truth across two fully enhanced mystery adventures — including one previously unreleased in North America — in the Another Code: Recollection game. Help Ashley Mizuki Robins solve riddles, gather clues and investigate the traces of the past to uncover the true fates of her parents. Another Code: Recollection launches on Jan. 19 and will be available in Nintendo eShop or in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Download the free demo featuring the game’s first chapter from Nintendo eShop today, then carry over your progress to the full game after purchasing. - Read our Another Code: Recollection review

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Graffiti Games, 18th Jan, $13.49) - Turnip Boy is ready to commit more felonies in this comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements. This time, the career criminal is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time! Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables and explore the deep, dark depths and history of the Botanical Bank. Bank robbing isn’t easy, so be prepared for an intense getaway. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is available now!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE (HAMSTER, 11th Jan, $7.99) - "COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE" is a puzzle action game released by Namco (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1992. Make sure to line up the cosmos and containers that fall from above to eliminate them. Containers disappear when lined up horizontally, and cosmos can disappear when hit by the blue ball. The key to strategy is to rotate the parts well and create a good path for the ball.

Bugby (SPACEFARER GAMES, 15th Jan, $1.99) - The cute bug has places to go! See how far you can go without bumping into the nasties! This is an endless runner (or flyer!) see how far you can get Bugby to travel and get the top score. Use your virus friends to attack the nasties and use your shield to ward them off. Watch out for bad chips as well!

Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator – PREMIUM EDITION (Erlano,19th Jan, $4.99) - Experience the ultimate rush with our "Highway Racing Bundle" – featuring the acclaimed "Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator" and a thrilling expansion pack! Unleash over 30 cars, from racing speedsters to off-road SUVs, with unique driving physics. Overtake traffic in the fastest car, test your skills, and conquer endless highway challenges. Upgrade, tune, and customize your favorite car for maximum performance.

Chess Grandmaster Royal Bundle (QUByte Interactive, 18th Jan, $9.99) - Discover the benefits that games that require concentration and analytical thinking can bring you in a light and fun way. In this unmissable package for those who like to challenge their intelligence, you'll find: Chess Brain Draw the correct path and don't let the King be killed by the opposing pieces. Every second, all the pieces will move. Solve 30 puzzles, some of which may be simple, but others will make you think about every second to come! Zen Chess Collection Four minimalist chess puzzle games to test your skills in a series of 600 challenges, designed for both experienced chess players and beginners.

Choo-Choo Charles (Two Star Games, 18th Jan, $19.99) - Discover the benefits that games that require concentration and analytical thinking can bring you in a light and fun way.

Classic Games Collection Vol.2 Holiday Edition (Baltoro Minis, 12th Jan, $4.99) - This is a second installment of the series in which we present you with popular classic games from across the world! Prove your mastery in those titles by playing against the AI or a friend in a local co-op mode. This is a perfect game bundle to get your brain juices flowing!

Colorful Adventures Bundle (QUByte Interactive, 18th Jan, $19.99) - Experience a magical journey with a variety of gameplay styles, from absorbing energy in magical realms to creating logical circuits and solving color-based puzzles! Magicolors Embark on a mystical journey with Magicolors, where you wield a magical staff to solve intricate puzzles. Absorb the energy from rare magic crystals to unlock powerful spells and navigate through increasingly challenging levels. Each puzzle is a step closer to becoming a master wizard in this enchanting world.

Death Motel (Playstige Interactive, 19th Jan, $2.49) - I'm Joe Salinger, a dedicated paranormal investigator. I couldn't resist delving into the rumors circulating about ghostly sightings at Crimson Motel. The unsettling news revolves around a chilling incident from several months ago: a maniacal psychopath brutally murdered two teenagers within the hotel's walls. In response, the management abruptly shut down the motel, citing "renovations" as a cover. During the supposed renovations, a wave of eerie occurrences unfolded. Construction workers reported encountering apparitions, and some even suffered severe mental distress, compelling them to abandon their work at the site.

Detective – Stella Porta Case (JanduSoft, 18th Jan, $10.49) - DETECTIVE: Stella Porta Case, puts you in the shoes of a detective who investigates three strange disappearances. In all cases there is a contract signed by the disappeared, that contract is from an organization called ""Stella Porta"". Each case presents a completely different scenario, but they all seem to be connected in some way, as a detective your job is to solve the cases and find the connection between them. As a police detective, you must reach the crime zone and collect all the evidence you see, these evidence will help you later to solve the case. Anything is important, details, objects, conversations, you will need to be observant in order to move forward.

Downhill Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator (Megame, 18th Jan, $9.99) - Are you ready for the fastest and most exciting races of your life? Defy gravity! In this game you will go through incredibly dangerous tracks full of various obstacles. Choose the best car from a wide variety of cars that are available in your garage. Beautiful and cool sports cars will highlight your passion for racing at high speed. Avoid obstacles and try to keep the maximum speed on the entire track. Each track has its own unique obstacles. Show your best driving skills and reach the finish line first! Win races, set new records and fill your garage with the coolest cars that will help you become a real king on the descent!

DreadOut 2 (SOFT SOURCE, 18th Jan, $24.99) - DreadOut 2 is a third-person horror adventure that draws inspiration from Indonesian folklore and urban legend. Play as Linda Meillinda, a high school student with supernatural power – the ability to sense and see ghosts. With the aid of her trusty smartphone, Linda must hunt the nightmarish spirits and dark forces that threaten not only her hometown, but all of mankind. This spine-chilling sequel expands on the cult hit original with all-new melee combat and a greater emphasis on exploration, making DreadOut 2 another compelling and terrifying addition to the horror genre.

Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Complete Collection (KalypsoMediaGroup, 16th Jan, $49.99) - SWITCH TO THE DARK SIDE AND LEAD THE HORDE TO VICTORY! Designed to take full advantage of Nintendo Switch™ interface and portability.

Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop (SOURCE BYTE, 18th Jan, $1.00) - Introducing Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop, the ultimate application tailored for both casual and professional players of Board Games and RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. Elevate your gaming experience with a host of features designed to enhance every tabletop adventure and make your gatherings/parties unforgettable

EGGCONSOLE MARCHEN VEIL PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 11th Jan, $6.49) - The tale of a prince transformed into an ugly monster and cast to the ends of the world. Overcoming numerous challenges, he must now return to the princess! This action RPG was released by System Sacom in 1985. The king of the forest country of Felix solicited suitable young men in the country to be the bridegroom of his daughter (the princess). One of the two who overcame numerous challenges was the prince of the Lake Country of Felix. The princess was enchanted by the prince of the Lake Country, and they pledged their love to each other. However, the curse of a wizard who transforms into another beautiful young man sends Vere to the end of the world, transformed into the form of an ugly monster.

Fairytale Theatre-Momotaro’s Adventure (HUNTERS, 18th Jan, $2.00) - Fairytale Theatre-Momotaro's Adventure- is a 2D action game. Aim for Onigashima by defeating ogres and monsters and saving your friends. Momotaro gets power-ups by opening treasure chests. When you defeat bosses, Momotaro learns new moves. Adventure through the world of fairy tales such as Kintaro, Urashima Taro, and Kachichiyama.

Fastest Finger First! 3 Hint Quiz (TT, 18th Jan, $8.99) - Find the Common Link Among Three Clues! A Fast-Paced Quiz Game Also Supporting Japanese & Korean. This is a fast-paced quiz game where you guess what the three sequentially revealed clues represent as time progresses.

For a Vast Future Definitive Edition (RedDeer.Games, 11th Jan, $14.19) - Sink into a classic RPG, and wait for your turn to STOP Doomsday from happening! The people of Seralia experienced a devastating war. While most of them fight over scraps, the corrupted government schemes to take revenge using a secret weapon – secret and deadly. Join a group of heroic outlaws and stop this madness.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Ultimate Edition (CyberConnect2, 11th Jan, $67.49) - A dramatic action strategy RPG depicting hope and despair. The Full Game is also included in the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. As well, the Costume Packs are also available for purchase separately, so please be careful not to buy duplicates of an item.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Ultimate Edition (CyberConnect2, 11th Jan, $67.49) - A dramatic simulation RPG depicting a pursuit rife with hope and despair! The Full Game is also included in the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. As well, the Season Pass and Costume Packs are also available for purchase separately, so please be careful not to buy duplicates of an item.

Gladiatorial Conquest Battle: Arena of Legends (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 12th Jan, $1.99) - Step into the thrilling world of Gladiatorial Conquest Battle: Arena of Legends, an epic game set in the heart of the Middle Ages where the arena echoes with the clash of swords and the roar of the crowd.

Knights of Grayfang (KEMCO, 18th Jan, $14.99) - Unleash Bloodthirst skills in an epic vampire RPG! The land of Eldraad is in the midst of a war between the humans, born from the Twilight Deity, and the monsters, born from the Nightfall Deity, to control all nine temples. King Edwahl wields twilight's might, turning humans into vampires via a ritual. Yet, a sinister force awakens among monsters. Will nightfall or twilight triumph?

Lil’ Guardsman (Versus Evil, 23rd Jan, $19.99) - In this deduction adventure, you play as Lil - an unlikely 12-year-old hero - covering your dad's shift at the guard shed and are tasked with deciding the fate of over 100 unique characters. You will question humans, elves, goblins, cyclopses, and other fantasy creatures using your powers of deduction to determine who to admit or deny based on how they respond to your questions and your trusty tools. Sending visitors to jail, inadvertently zapping them to smithereens, or letting them go on their merry way are all part of the job. But be careful: who you let through the castle gates will determine the kingdom's fate.

Monster Truck Freestyle (IntuitiveComputers, 27th Jan, $3.99) - Your craziest Monster Truck driving experience ever!

Neon Drifter – Cyber Racing (SUCCESS GAMES, 14th Jan, $11.99) - Welcome to the neon-drenched streets of the future in "Neon Drifter - Cyber Racing,» the electrifying racing game designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch™! Immerse yourself in a cyberpunk world where speed is king and style is everything. Choose from a lineup of 10 futuristic cyberpunk cars, each with its own distinct speed values and jaw-dropping design that reflects the essence of the neon-soaked metropolis.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters (Reef Entertainment, 23rd Jan, $49.99) - In Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, you play as the Goddess Candidates, led by Nepgear, who awaken from a two-year-long slumber to a Gamindustri that has been upended by a treacherous threat called the Trendi Phenomenon. While they've been sleeping, the citizens of Gamindustri have turned to using a new device called the rPhone as their main method of communication as they've been unable to leave their homes while monsters lurk outside. Now, work together with friends both new and old to prevent the total destruction of Gamindustri as we know it!

Notes + Stickers Special Edition (RedDeer.Games, 12th Jan, $12.19) - Put your life in order. You'll never forget to buy milk, skip a dentist appointment or lose THE TASTIEST muffin recipe in your life. Customize your notes and create your own style.

Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle (KalypsoMediaGroup, 16th Jan, $49.99) - Railway Empire - Nintendo Switch™ Starter Bundle includes: Railway Empire - Nintendo Switch™ Edition, Northern Europe, & Down Under. United States, 1830: ‘The New World’ is in its ascendancy. Industry is booming, and the race is on to establish the most dominant and powerful rail empire in all of North America. It’s time to outthink and outmaneuver your competitors as you lead your company into the 20th century!

Reigns: Three Kingdoms (Devolver Digital, 11th Jan, $2.99) - Inspired by the beloved Chinese epic "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," this game thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. Players will encounter the many factions, wars and heroes of the saga as they swipe through to make high-stakes decisions, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power and more. Discover new ways to enjoy this franchise's unique card-based swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline, deploy strategy in turn-based battles and encounter a host of unexpected mini-games.

Rescue! DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!! (TT, 18th Jan, $8.99) - In this puzzle game, the game is over when an obstacle hits ""JASHIN-CHAN"" or she is attacked by an enemy! The lines you draw become three-dimensional and protect ""JASHIN-CHAN"" from obstacles and enemies, but the game is over when the lines themselves collide with each other. Only you can save ""JASHIN-CHAN""! Protect ""JASHIN-CHAN"" in every way possible! As you advance through the stages, that character may appear...

Saga of the Moon Priestess (eastasiasoft, 24th Jan, $5.99) - Tragedy strikes the world of Lunaria as the illustrious prince is kidnapped by an unknown assailant! The well-being of the land itself now rests in the hands of a young hero, Sarissa, as she has to fight, explore and figure out how to rescue the young prince. Armed with nothing but her trusty spear and the miraculous ability to communicate with the Goddess of the Moon, she must overcome treacherous enemies and dark dungeons. Saga of the Moon Priestess is a retro top-down action-adventure inspired by 8-bit and 16-bit classics.

Shalnor Legends Double Bundle (Johnny Ostad, 18th Jan, $14.99) - Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands On a quest to prove herself to the goddess Illeria and becoming her champion, the young Elf Rynna has ventured into the Sacred Lands. This beautiful yet treacherous place can only be left by finishing the trial designed by the goddess herself. Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder The story begins with our young hero crash-landing on the shores of Thunder Island. In this treacherous yet tropically beautiful haven, he discovers an artifact of immense power. Upon realizing the true potential of the artifact, he embarks on a journey filled with challenges and hardships to unlock its full might.

Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel, 16th Jan, $4.99) - A peaceful dungeon crawling adventure, no twitchy reflexes needed, this game can be played at your own pace. Sir Questionnaire is a turn-based hack’n’slash game, where you enter a dungeon and each room gives you two options: leave the room, or interact with what ever is in the room. This can be monsters, gates, treasure chests, pools of water, but also debris, or just another door! A game designed around the simple premise of adventuring: go west or go east? Every room you enter will give you a choice, either stay and fight the dragon, or turn your back and rush to the next room.

Super Sean 007 (SOFT SOURCE, 18th Jan, $) - The amazing world of Super Sean 007 consists of various beautiful sceneries from nature: forests, caves, mountains, and abandoned ruins telling the stories of when there used to be a civilization there.

Superfluous Returnz (Ptilouk.Net, $14.99) - The action takes place in Fochougny, a very quiet French village where the billionaire Harpagon Lonion lives. He regularly dresses up as Superfluous, a very useless superhero in such a peaceful countryside... Helped by his assistant Sophie, who tries to somehow temper the enthusiasm of her employer, he will try to put his hands on the mysterious apple thief who terrorizes the orchards of Fochougny...

The Cub (Untold Tales, 19th Jan, $14.99) - The Jungle Book meets the armageddon. Inspired By the Classics, Made for the 21st Century Challenging platform parkour inspired by classic SEGA games of the 90s - The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Lion King – but with modern twists and ideas. Platform parkour through the remains of humanity. Outwit evolved wildlife and dangerous hybrid flora. Crack environmental puzzles that keep you guessing. And stay one step ahead of the wicked humans who are pursuing you in a twisted apocalyptic safari hunt.

The Legend of Steel Empire (ININ Games, 23rd Jan, $24.99) - In a dystopian world where the Motorhead Empire has conquered and enslaved virtually the entire planet, mammoth battleships, armored locomotives, and invincible fortresses dominate the skies. However, there is hope for the republic of Silverhead, and you are the only one who can save it. Take control of the Striker airplane or Zeppelin with an aerial mine launcher and engage in intense euro-shmup action, battling enemies both in the air and on the ground, and using devastating screen-clearing attacks in tight spots. With improved graphics and controls, Steel Empire, originally released in the early 90s for a 16-bit console, has been ported to various handheld consoles. Join the fight and defeat the Motorhead Empire.

The Pedestrian (Skookum Arts, $14.99) - Enjoy this textless journey, where all ideas are shared in icons and your powers of observation will be put to the test. You play by rearranging and reconnecting public signs in order to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle (KalypsoMediaGroup, $54.99, 16th Jan 2024) - Tropico 6 - Nintendo Switch™ Starter Bundle includes: Tropico 6 - Nintendo Switch™ Edition. The Llama of Wall Street & Spitter. The Tropico 6 - Nintendo Switch™ Edition includes an exclusive palace design, the captivating flamingo pond, something every dictator craves to impress his neighbouring states and a tourist costume for El Prez to enjoy those warm Caribbean nights adequately.

Vigour (Weakfish Studio, 18th Jan, $3.99) - Vigour is a Puzzle Platformer game. This cute bird must solve puzzles with different mechanics in the levels. 30 differently designed levels, will you be able to pass all the puzzles? Complete the levels by solving different puzzles in each season.

Witch Rise (Ratalaika Games, 18th Jan, $4.99) - Witch Rise tells the tale of a sweet, innocent young girl who was turned into a piglet by the cruel Fallen Witch. Now, our heroine must embark on a quest to overcome the curse and change back into to her old self again. During your journey you'll need to find the four magic staffs in order defeat the Fallen Witch, and thus recover your human body. Explore a lush 3D world spanning across 4 different biomes populated with adorable 2D sprites.

