We love Trombone Champ for its silly party fun and its ability to ruin even the most classic of classical hits. We also love it for the frequency of its content updates, the latest of which is now available to download on Switch.
Developer Holy Wow Studios has split the ver. 1.26A update between fixes and newbies, adding in two brand new songs ('Habanera' from Carmen and 'Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)') as well as making some localisation changes and improving the UI in multiplayer modes. Oh, and those using tilt controls can also move the controller left and right to make their character dance now — there's a game-changer for you!
The full patch notes were published on the Holy Wow blog and we have collected them together for you to check out below:
Trombone Champ Ver. 1.26A (Released 25th Jan 2024)
New Stuff
- Two new songs: “Habanera (from Carmen)” and “Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)!” “Habanera” is a nice medium-difficulty track, while “Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)” is much more difficult.
- If you’re using tilt controls, you can now set an option to “dance” manually. When this is on, tilting left and right will make your character dance left and right, so the controller is now using both of its tilt axes!
Improvements / Changes
- The tiny combo counter near your cursor now counts up past ten, so you can always see your current combo. (The large counter that appears near the “Perfecto! / Nasty! / etc” text still maxes out at 10x, to indicate that anything past 10 doesn’t affect scoring)
- In multiplayer, it should now be much easier to see each player’s cursor and individual score.
- You can now move the cursor + recalibrate during the countdown that appears when unpausing.
- The small explosion effect that appears when a note finishes now looks much better.
- Note lines are now more visible in Free Improvisation mode, which should help you play melodies.
- Many translations have been updated, improved, or fixed, most noticeably in German and French.
- If you change control modes during the pause screen in gameplay, it now resaves your settings file when leaving gameplay.
- Other small bugfixes and optimizations.