We love Trombone Champ for its silly party fun and its ability to ruin even the most classic of classical hits. We also love it for the frequency of its content updates, the latest of which is now available to download on Switch.

Developer Holy Wow Studios has split the ver. 1.26A update between fixes and newbies, adding in two brand new songs ('Habanera' from Carmen and 'Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)') as well as making some localisation changes and improving the UI in multiplayer modes. Oh, and those using tilt controls can also move the controller left and right to make their character dance now — there's a game-changer for you!

A new Trombone Champ update adds two more songs, allows you to control your character's dance, and more! Grab it on Steam and Nintendo Switch™! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/acG2z2itEW January 25, 2024

The full patch notes were published on the Holy Wow blog and we have collected them together for you to check out below:

Trombone Champ Ver. 1.26A (Released 25th Jan 2024)

New Stuff

Two new songs: “Habanera (from Carmen)” and “Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)!” “Habanera” is a nice medium-difficulty track, while “Trombone Skyze (Nasty Mix)” is much more difficult.

If you’re using tilt controls, you can now set an option to “dance” manually. When this is on, tilting left and right will make your character dance left and right, so the controller is now using both of its tilt axes!

Improvements / Changes