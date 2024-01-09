After some confusion following its initial announcement, we now know for sure that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island is receiving a Western release on 27th February.

Outside of the system trailer that we saw back in December, the online features appear to be the star of the show this time around, with the studio highlighting the upcoming roguelike's new rescue mechanic and Parallel Play mode.

The 'Aid and Rescue Self' feature allows you to call on the help of online players to keep your dungeon exploration going for longer. When knocked down, you can send out the call for aid and have the chance to see another player come to your rescue. Don't worry, this works both ways, so you can be the hero too. If you're playing without an internet connection, you can even rescue yourself, though the rewarded 'Aid Points' are not granted in these cases.

Parallel Play is a similarly community-focused addition where you will be able to upload a dungeon that you have been exploring and open it up for others to take on. This means that if you stumble across something particularly rewarding (or challenging, depending on how evil you are feeling), you can make sure that other players can experience it under the same conditions.

Features aside, Spike Chunsoft also provided a look at a new character and three monsters that will be appearing in the upcoming roguelike. There's Kantenbo, the hostile leader of Serpentcoil Island's recluse monks and the new monsters — Death Reaper, Ghost Radish and Hat Urchin — that you can check out below.

Kantenbo

Leader of the Recluse Monks that reside on Serpentcoil Island. He claims that the island will be destroyed if Jakaku, a monster said to dwell deep within the island, is defeated. He is hostile towards those who come seeking the rumored treasure.

Death Reaper

A creepy-looking monster with a huge scythe. It moves at double speed and is challenging to shake off since it floats through the air and over water. Because it is a Ghost-type monster, players can damage it by throwing Herbs and other items that restore HP at it.

Ghost Radish

A monster that throws Grass causing status ailments. Level 1 Ghost Radishes throw Poison Grass, which lowers Shiren's strength and slows him down, while higher-level versions throw Grass such as Confusion Grass and Sedating Grass.

Hat Urchin

A mischievous monster that takes Shiren's belongings and throws them around. The Hat Urchin targets only Shiren's Stave, but the level 2 Hat Prankster targets both Staves and Grass. As the level increases, the types of items targeted become more varied.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will be available in both physical and digital forms next month for $59.99 US / €59.99 / £54.99 with pre-orders now available via the game's website.

Will you be grabbing this roguelike in February? Let us know in the comments.