First announced in the Japanese version of the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Spike Chunsoft has confirmed that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island is coming to the West, with a physical release set for 27th February 2024.

The trailer above touches on the history of this roguelike Mystery Dungeon side series, which began in 1995 with Mystery Dungeon 2. Shiren the Warrior. As you'd expect, it appears that STWTMGOSI (yep, everyone's going to be calling it that) will deliver the series' traditional dungeon-crawling while introducing some new quality-of-life features such as "two types of live search displays that can be used for different purposes or the ability to track your own steps on the mini-map."

Here's a story summary from the game's official website, plus some character art including Koppa ("one of the last 'talking ferrets'"), Asuka ("A wandering swordswoman who is old friends with Shiren and Koppa."), and Suzuna (a "cheerful innkeeper"):

A few months after their previous adventure in Tsukikage Village...

Shiren the Wanderer and Koppa, his talking ferret partner, received a vision of a distant land and a girl in distress. It led them to the mysterious Serpentcoil Island.

But they're not alone. Rumors speak of lost pirate gold hidden away within the depths of Serpentcoil Island, and a powerful monster at its highest mountain peak said to hold an exquisite treasure in its belly. Adventurers and warriors have flocked from all over the realm, eager for a chance at fortune.

What is the connection between the mystery girl and the monster? What is the truth behind the secrets and treasures scattered throughout the island? A new adventure for Shiren and Koppa begins!

The last game in the series, the amusingly titled Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (breathe) was a 2010, Japan-only DS title before coming to PSP worldwide a few years later, and eventually to Switch in 2020. We enjoyed our time with that game — if you enjoy the repetition inherent to a dungeon-crawler of this nature, the winner of our Most Long-Winded Game Title 2020 award fits the bill nicely.