Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Thanks to confirmation from Spike Chunsoft back in October, we know for sure that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (catchy little title, huh?) is heading West on 27th February. But what will the latest entry in the roguelike RPG series have in store? What new features can we expect? If only there was some kind of trailer to extinguish these burning questions!

Well, there is. Spike Chunsoft has today pulled back the curtain on Shiren the Wanderer's upcoming adventure, detailing a handful of the new mechanics that we can expect to find in the game and providing a brief overview of the story at hand.

Originally announced in the Japanese September 2023 Nintendo Direct, this one will see you venturing to the titular Serpentcoil Island to try and save a mysterious girl from a big bad monster. To do this, you'll have to make your way through perilous dungeons, collecting new gear and dispatching nasty beasties as you go. Of course, this is a roguelike, so try not to die or you will be sent back to the start again.

In terms of newbies, this game introduces a handful of fresh features to help Shiren and his ferret companion, Koppa, along their way. You can pop by the Monster Dojo to practice your battling skills in a safe place, switch on Parallel Play to see how other adventurers from around the world are faring in the dungeons, or even make the most of some of the new rescue options to keep your run going for just a little longer.

For more information about that game's story and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Spike Chunsoft:

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island―a distant isle rumoured to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates.

To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will be heading to Switch in both physical and digital forms next February for $59.99 US / €59.99 / £54.99. You can find a reminder of what we thought of the last entry in the series, (deep breath) Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate, in the review below.