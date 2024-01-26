It's full steam ahead for Nintendo's upcoming 2024 releases and while Mario vs. Donkey Kong is technically next on the schedule, that doesn't mean that Princess Peach: Showtime! is shrouded in the mysteries of the future.
Just this week, we got a look at a brand-new trailer and some tie-in pastel pink Joy-Con, so it seems only right that Nintendo would start to advertise the upcoming game's pre-order bonuses now too.
Goodies are going to differ from store to store, but My Nintendo Store UK looks to be offering a pretty good range of items. A pin and notebook come as a pre-order standard for £49.99 / €59.99 and there's also the option to throw a Peach shopping bag in there for an extra £7 / €8.
Both pre-order options are now available from My Nintendo Store UK. Princess Peach: Showtime! will be treading the boards on Switch on 22nd March, which is the same day that the Pastel Pink Joy-Con launch too.
