It's full steam ahead for Nintendo's upcoming 2024 releases and while Mario vs. Donkey Kong is technically next on the schedule, that doesn't mean that Princess Peach: Showtime! is shrouded in the mysteries of the future.

Just this week, we got a look at a brand-new trailer and some tie-in pastel pink Joy-Con, so it seems only right that Nintendo would start to advertise the upcoming game's pre-order bonuses now too.

Goodies are going to differ from store to store, but My Nintendo Store UK looks to be offering a pretty good range of items. A pin and notebook come as a pre-order standard for £49.99 / €59.99 and there's also the option to throw a Peach shopping bag in there for an extra £7 / €8.





Save the Sparkle Theatre in Princess Peach: Showtime! A bundle including the game and the Princess Peach: Showtime! Shopping Bag is available for £56.99/€67.99. All pre-orders come with a pin and notebook as a bonus item.

Both pre-order options are now available from My Nintendo Store UK. Princess Peach: Showtime! will be treading the boards on Switch on 22nd March, which is the same day that the Pastel Pink Joy-Con launch too.

