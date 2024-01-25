Nintendo has already shared some Splatoon 3 news this week and a new update, and now in addition to this, is a My Nintendo Store merchandise restock.

Returning to the store in North America is the "Splatsville Shopping Bag" and the "Graffiti Sticker Set". The first one will set you back 800 Platinum Points and the stickers are 400 Platinum Points.



https://t.co/h7WtUNQaH8 pic.twitter.com/0XKkQcfDSd Get set for the 2/22 release of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC with #MyNintendo rewards! Show your Splatlandian pride with the #Splatoon3 shopping bag and restocked sticker set. January 24, 2024

Here's a description of both along with a look:

Splatoon 3: Splatsville Shopping Bag

"The full-color design around the exterior features stylish ink splats, brand logos, and more from the world of the Inklings and Octolings. Wrap your tentacles around the two colorful cloth handles for ease of carrying (or maybe even hanging the bag...on a hook?)."

Splatoon 3: Graffiti Sticker Set