Right off the back of The Game Awards 2024, Nintendo is in the running for yet another batch of prizes as The Super Mario Bros. Movie has landed itself not one, not two, but three nominations at this year's Golden Globes.

The Nintendo and Illumination production is up for Best Motion Picture - Animated, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (a new category for this year's ceremony), and, of course, 'Peaches' is in the running for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

Since its release earlier this year, the Mario Movie has gone on to become one of 2023's highest-grossing films and the best-performing video game adaptation of all time. This doesn't mean that any of the categories it is nominated in will be a walk in the park, mind you, as Mario's return to the big screen finds itself up against behemoths like The Boy and the Heron, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Barbie.





• THE BOY AND THE HERON

• ELEMENTAL

• SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

• THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

• SUZUME

The Golden Globes 2024 will be held on Sunday 7th January 2024 and will be kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. A full list of the 2024 nominees can be found on the Golden Globes website.

