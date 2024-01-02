Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Everyone has a favourite Pokémon and recently in Japan, the strategy guide website 'GameWith' ran a poll asking trainers to vote for their top Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region.

"Close to 152,700 people" apparently put their vote in and in the end, the new-generation grass/dark-type evolution Meowscarada won! In second place was the fire-type starter Fuecoco, and the ghost/fire-type Chandelure was in third. You can see the top 20 below, courtesy of Silconera:

  1. Meowscarada
  2. Fuecoco
  3. Chandelure
  4. Sylveon
  5. Tinkaton
  6. Lucario
  7. Mimikyu
  8. Clodsire
  9. Gengar
  10. Gardevoir
  11. Teal Mask Ogerpon
  12. Umbreon
  13. Ceruledge
  14. Pawmi
  15. Glaceon
  16. Garchomp
  17. Sprigatito
  18. Flygon
  19. Alcremie
  20. Slither Wing
The same poll covered the "top 100", which you can view on 'GameWith' (you can also see how many votes were awarded to each Pokémon). Quaxwell, the water-type starter made the 100th spot on this same list. Keep in mind, that this is an unofficial poll.

Who is your favourite Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet generation? What do you think of the poll results? Leave a comment below.

[source gamewith.jp, via siliconera.com]