Everyone has a favourite Pokémon and recently in Japan, the strategy guide website 'GameWith' ran a poll asking trainers to vote for their top Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region.

"Close to 152,700 people" apparently put their vote in and in the end, the new-generation grass/dark-type evolution Meowscarada won! In second place was the fire-type starter Fuecoco, and the ghost/fire-type Chandelure was in third. You can see the top 20 below, courtesy of Silconera:

Meowscarada Fuecoco Chandelure Sylveon Tinkaton Lucario Mimikyu Clodsire Gengar Gardevoir Teal Mask Ogerpon Umbreon Ceruledge Pawmi Glaceon Garchomp Sprigatito Flygon Alcremie Slither Wing

The same poll covered the "top 100", which you can view on 'GameWith' (you can also see how many votes were awarded to each Pokémon). Quaxwell, the water-type starter made the 100th spot on this same list. Keep in mind, that this is an unofficial poll.

Who is your favourite Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet generation? What do you think of the poll results? Leave a comment below.