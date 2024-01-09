Super Smash Bros. creator and video game developer Masahiro Sakurai has been riding the waves of YouTube fame over the last 18 months or so. But the channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, will be ending sometime this year.

This is straight from Sakurai himself, who shared the news over on his Community tab on the YouTube channel (via Stealth and BigRedN on Twitter).

The message is pretty brief and doesn't reveal why Sakurai is stepping away from YouTube, nor has he confirmed when his final video will drop. However, he did reiterate that he was "still creating games" a few days ago. You can read the message in full below:

"It's a bit late to be saying this, but...Happy New Year!

I'm planning to wrap up Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games sometime this year.

Until then, I hope you'll stay tuned!"

Masahiro Sakurai's YouTube channel has been a pretty huge success since he launched it in August 2022. He's amassed 571,000 YouTube Subscribers on his English channel, with a further 576,000 subs on his Japanese channel (at the time of writing). They both have the same videos, just one contains English subtitles for every video, while the other is in full Japanese.

In just under 18 months, Sakurai has created over 170 videos for the channel, all covering a range of topics such as game development, Sakurai's personal history, work on games he helped develop, audio, visuals, animation... you name it, Sakurai's probably covered it.

Thankfully, all of the videos have been helpfully categorised and grouped together depending on the topic — check out the Playlists tab on the channel to have a look through them all.