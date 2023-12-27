There has been quite a bit of conversation about the future of the legendary video game developer and Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai calling time on his career, and even he's spoken about this himself previously.

Now, in the latest upload on his YouTube channel, Sakurai has briefly mentioned how he's "still creating games for the time being". Here's exactly what he had to say:

Masahiro Sakurai: "As for me, I'm still creating games for the time being, but I'm also making this YouTube channel."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

This line was dropped after a brief conversation about certain people within the video game industry stepping back from the public spotlight and sometimes looking for a change of pace, or even moving across to a completely new industry.

Keep in mind Sakurai's latest update doesn't necessarily guarantee any upcoming projects, so try not to get too excited.

Back in December last year, it was suggested Sakurai was "semi-retired" following the completion of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC. However, he mentioned earlier this year how he can't imagine a future Smash title without his involvement.