One of the biggest reveals last year was the new voice of Mario. In case you missed it - it's Kevin Afghani, who has now officially replaced Charles Martinet and is also voicing other characters in the series like Luigi and Wario.

At the time, Kevin thanked Nintendo, and now to wrap up the previous year, he's taken to social media to thank everyone for the support. Here's exactly what he had to say about 2023 and just how wild his year was:

Kevin Afghani: "Never in my wildest imagination could I have believed what this year would mean to me. I have lived a lifetime’s worth of dreams in a year and I truly cannot put in to words how grateful I am. From the bottom of my heart, Thank you."

Kevin's first outing in Nintendo's famous series was in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, where he provided the voice for both Mario and Luigi. He's also provided Wario's voice in WarioWare: Move It!, which was released on the Switch last November.