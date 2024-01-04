Last year, the famous Japanese video game developer Hideki Kamiya decided to leave PlatinumGames, mentioning at the time how he felt the company was heading in a different direction from his own beliefs as a developer.

If you're wondering what's next for the developer of series like Bayonetta, he's now provided an update - mentioning how he hopes to return to the games industry in 2024. Here's what he had to say to Japanese outlet Famitsu:

"I want to get a job making games so that I can have a meal."

Kamiya's most recent game was Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which arrived on the Switch last March.

In a video from PlatinumGames at the end of last year, one segment highlighted Kamiya walking out, simply saying he's "over it". You can see this recap video in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.