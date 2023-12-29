As 2023 comes to a close, many major publishers and developers in the industry are looking back on what has undoubtedly been one of the most, shall we say, interesting periods in gaming history.

One such publisher is PlatinumGames, which has posted a '2023 recap' video on X (formerly Twitter) to commemorate major releases such as Bayonetta Origins and The Wonderful 101: After School Hero, key anniversaries from its history, and other noteworthy events.

Toward the end of the video, however, PlatinumGames included the departure of Hideki Kamiya from the company as one of the year's highlights.





Did anything good happen to you this year?



Here's to an eventful year, and we look forward to seeing you in the next one! 2023 is coming to an end, and here are some of the things #PlatinumGames got up to.Did anything good happen to you this year?Here's to an eventful year, and we look forward to seeing you in the next one! pic.twitter.com/8ZLc6oFxYM December 28, 2023

Now, there's nothing necessarily wrong with this, and it could well be that PlatinumGames holds Kamiya in such high regard that it felt compelled to include his resignation as an important 2023 event. Nevertheless, it's a bit odd, no? Especially with the whimsical, uplifting accompanying music.

Regardless, it'll be interesting to see what kind of games the company will create now that Kamiya is no longer a part of it. In a recent YouTube video, the auteur clarified why he left, stating, "I decided to leave because I felt that the direction the company was heading in was different from my beliefs as a developer".