To kick off the new year, Hamster Corporation has announced it will be adding Mighty Guy to the Arcade Archives collection this week. The game is out today and should be live on the Switch eShop very soon.

This action game made its debut in 1986 and requires players to put a stop to a massive supercomputer known as Zelda. Here's the full description (via the PlayStation Store website):

"Mighty Guy" is an action game released by Nichibutsu in 1986. Use your PSYCHO GUN in addition to superhuman actions like punches, kicks, and beams to take down enemies and stop the massive supercomputer "ZELDA" in its schemes to genetically modify humanity and take over the world!

The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

As normal, this latest Arcade Archives release will set you back $7.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).

In addition to this, Hamster Corporation is currently holding a sale on the Switch eShop - with 11 titles from the Arcade Archives and ACA NEOGEO series 50% off their regular price in select regions.