It's been another action-packed year of Hamster Corporation retro releases and to go out with a bang, the Japanese video game company will be releasing the 1991 Taito fighting game Solitary Fighter on 28th December. This should make it the final Arcade Archives release of 2023!

Solitary Fighter follows the 1989 Taito arcade game Violence Fight, dating back to 1989. It was also made available earlier this year in the Taito Milestones 2 collection. Here's a bit more about it and the Arcade Archives series, courtesy of Hamster:

"SOLITARY FIGHTER" is a fighting game released by TAITO in 1991.

The game takes place in America of the early 1950s. With an eye on becoming the no. 1 quarreler, the player participates in 'Violence Fight', a fighting tournament popular amongst the mafia and businessmen who control the underworld. But Violence Fight is no combat sport; this is war! Use weapons, get help from the crowd, and win by any means possible!

The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

As usual with Arcade Archives games, these retro releases are available for $7.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).

This latest addition to Hamster's library follows on from the arrival of Mystic Warriors, Aero Fighters and Pole Position II earlier this month. You can learn more about these games and all of the other classic releases in 2023 on Hamster's official website.