Developer Frogwares, known for its work on the Sherlock Holmes franchise, has become the sole publisher of its open-world investigative game The Sinking City after a lengthy legal dispute with Nacon (formerly Bigben Interactive).

In a post on social media, Frogwares stated that the latest version of the game will be published on the likes of Steam, Epic Games, GOG, and Gamesplanet in the coming weeks. As we mentioned a little while back, the Switch version of The Sinking City has been unaffected by the ongoing dispute since Frogwares originally published it instead of Nacon.





Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms! We're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us, and we look forward to sharing more news about the future of the franchise very soon.



Please read our full statement Folks, we got some big news!Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms! We're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us, and we look forward to sharing more news about the future of the franchise very soon.Please read our full statement pic.twitter.com/IxWblqbYmP January 2, 2024

The game was pulled from multiple storefronts back in 2020 after Frogwares had accused Nacon of missing payments, withholding royalties, and claiming ownership of the IP. After over two years, it seems that the dispute is finally over, with Frogwares stating that it is "happy to finally put this whole thing behind us".

We'd fully recommend checking out The Sinking City if you're a fan of mystery games and Lovecraftian horror. It follows investigator Charles Reed as he explores the dreary city of Oakmont to find a cause for his terrifying visions. In our 7/10 review, we said that it "offers an enjoyable if not particularly scary descent into madness and delirium".