Following its initial announcment in 2023, Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal has been confirmed to launch on Nintendo Switch later this month on January 25th, 2024.

The revamped re-release came to mobile platforms in November 2023 and boasted new features such as a mini-map and tailored touchscreen controls. The biggest addition came with Instinct Mode, an ability featured in later entries that would allow the player to seamlessly highlight targets, enemies, and points of interest.

The original game landed back in 2006 but unfortunately skipped a release on the GameCube and Wii, making its arrival on the Switch the first instance Nintendo fans have been able to play it. It was critically acclaimed at the time and consistently ranks among the best in the franchise thanks to its clever sandbox levels and freedom of choice.

- Execution is Everything – Become a master of disguise, ingenuity and improvisation. With multiple ways to approach each objective, Blood Money’s sandbox missions encourage experimentation, creativity, and repeat playthroughs. - The Ultimate Professional – Hit hard with an arsenal of upgradable weapons. Perform silent, witness-free kills, or manipulate the environment to engineer tragic “accidents”. The cleaner the hit, the better the payoff. - Introducing Instinct Mode – The devil is in the details. Inspired by later HITMANgames, Instinct Mode highlights targets, guards and mission-critical points of interest for stealthy kills and quick getaways—the hallmarks of a professional assassin. - One Step Ahead – An all-new mini-map offers situational awareness in real-time, while added alerts warn players when 47 is trespassing or arousing suspicion. - Complete Control – Tailor the touchscreen controls, connect a gamepad, or utilize full keyboard and mouse support. Whatever your playstyle, complete control is always at your fingertips.

The game is now available to pre-order via the eShop for $29.99 / £19.99 / €24.99. Early birds can also enjoy an additional 15% discount.

Will you be grabbing Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal on the Switch? Sneak on down to the comments section and let us know.